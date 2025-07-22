Jessie Murph: 2025 Key Biscayne, Fla.

A 20-year-old singer-songwriter from Alabama, Murph first rose to fame on social media with her covers, which quickly caught the attention of industry professionals. Murph signed with Columbia Records in 2021 and released her first mixtape two years later. Her debut album, That Ain’t No Man, That’s the Devil, followed in 2024, and last week, Murph put out her sophomore album, Sex Hysteria.
Earlier this summer, Murph appeared on the SI Swimsuit Runway during Swim Week, where she strutted the catwalk to open and close the show while performing her viral track “Blue Strips” and an (at the time) unreleased song, “Touch Me Like a Gangster.”
The musician traveled to the Sunshine State for her SI Swimsuit debut, where Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela. For her feature, stylist Amanda Merten pulled from the archives, dressing Murph in several vintage bikinis and accessories that align perfectly with the singer’s retro aesthetic.
Photographer: Derek Kettela Hair: Natalia Bratin at the Peechy Group Makeup: Babi Moura at the Peechy Group Stylist: Amanda Merten
Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Swimsuit is vintage. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Swimsuit and hat are vintage. Heels by Saint Laurent. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Top by Adriana Degreas. Swimsuit by Juicy Couture. Heels by Jeffrey Campbell. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Swimsuit and hat are vintage. Heels by Saint Laurent. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Dress by Moschino. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Dress by Moschino. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Top by Adriana Degreas. Swimsuit by Juicy Couture. Heels by Jeffrey Campbell. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Swimsuit and hat are vintage. Hat by Jacquemus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Swimsuit by Lisa Marie Fernandez. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Dress by Moschino. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Swimsuit by Lisa Marie Fernandez. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Dress by Moschino. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Top by Adriana Degreas. Swimsuit by Devon Windsor. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Swimsuit by Lisa Marie Fernandez. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Dress by Moschino. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
