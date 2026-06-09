Shop the Trendy, Bohemian Roxy Suit Hanna Cavinder Wore on the SI Swimsuit Runway

Editors' note, June 11 at 2:40 p.m.: An earlier version of this story misidentified the Cavinder twins. In the included photographs, Hanna is wearing a swimsuit by Roxy, while Haley is wearing a swimsuit by Asherah.

In case you missed it, the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue Runway Show has finally dropped on Hulu, so you can catch the Swim Week action straight from the catwalk at the W South Beach from the comfort of your own home.

The energy was electric, the suits were incredible and the models who strutted the catwalk were absolutely dazzling. And while you can shop the looks straight from the runway, we’re taking a moment to highlight one of our favorite looks from the event, which was worn by Hanna Cavinder.

Hanna, who walked the runway alongside her twin sister, Haley, sported a super trendy crochet bikini by Roxy that belongs in everyone’s swimwear wardrobe this summer. Not only is the set affordable, but the neutral hue allows you to accessorize the two-piece with fun pops of color to let your personal sense of style take center stage.

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Hanna and Haley Cavinder. Hanna’s swimsuit by Roxy, top by Natalia Fedner. Haley’s Swimsuit by Asherah. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The triangle top features adjustable string ties for a custom fit, as do the coordinated bottoms, which offer a high-cut leg and cheeky backside coverage. Both pieces are decorated with a delicate crochet pattern, making for a statement look no matter where you find yourself sunbathing this summer. In addition to the neutral cream hue, the bikini also comes in pink, raspberry, light blue and butter yellow.

Take a cue from Hanna and the SI Swimsuit fashion team when it comes to styling the bikini and opt for a shimmery cover-up that will catch the light during an afternoon spent by the beach. The Roxy look, which was part of the show’s Sunkissed edit, was adorned with a shimmery Natalia Fedner top for the occasion. Meanwhile, Hanna’s twin sister, Haley, dazzled in a swimsuit by Asherah adorned with fringe during the same segment.

See the additional looks the Cavinder twins wore during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show here, and be sure to stream the show on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ now to catch up on all the incredible looks from the catwalk. You can also shop more swimwear, clothing and accessories by Roxy here, and find Haley’s February 2026 digital cover shoot photos from Fort Myers, Fla., here.

More 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show content