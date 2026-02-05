Haley Cavinder 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.
Haley Cavinder was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla., for the February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover, along with Christen Goff, Brittany Mahomes, Ronika Love, Claire Kittle and Normani.
A former Division I basketball player, Cavinder played for both Fresno State and the University of Miami. During the 2022–23 season, the Hurricanes reached the Elite Eight for the first time in program history, and Cavinder remains one of only three players in NCAA history to surpass 2,500 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists.
Since stepping away from the court, Cavinder has continued to build her personal brand through content creation, brand partnerships and various business ventures. She and her twin sister, Hanna, are the cofounders of the TWOgether app, a fitness platform. The two also have plans to launch a tequila company and a supplement brand later this year.
The February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover was photographed at South Seas, a 330-acre island resort situated on the Sunshine State’s Gulf Coast. Located on Captiva Island, Fla., the beachfront resort provided a stunning backdrop—complete with breathtaking views and exotic wildlife—that allowed our models to shine.
Click to learn more about Fort Myers and South Seas.
The SI Swimsuit fashion team embraced a fun, kitschy style moment on set with Cavinder, who donned custom garments that leaned into the Dallas Cowboys’ color palette, featuring shades of blue and white. A secondary all-black story embraced a clean, elegant aesthetic that brought forth sophistication and strength.
Hair: Paul Norton using Hot Tools for TraceyMattingly.com
Makeup: Marina Gravani using Tom Ford for TraceyMattingly.com
Photographer: Katherine Goguen