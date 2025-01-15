Shop the Snakeskin Two-Piece Brianna LaPaglia Rocked for Her Digital SI Swimsuit Cover Photo Shoot
Whether you’re gearing up for a mid-winter vacation or are dreaming of summer days ahead, there is really no bad time to invest in a new bikini. And where dreamy swimwear is concerned, we’re taking inspiration from Brianna LaPaglia’s January 2025 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover for our very own wardrobes.
The 25-year-old Boston native recently traveled to La Quinta, Calif., where she posed for her brand debut in front of Katherine Goguen’s lens at The Austin Estate. While each of the suits LaPaglia modeled are equally stunning, there are a few in particular that stand out, and one that was also a favorite of SI Swimsuit’s fashion team.
“The styling for Bri’s shoot was really focused on tones and texture,” Margot Zamet, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, explains. “The [La Quinta] location was stunning and had a really raw feeling. We loved suits that felt natural in the environment. My favorite was the snakeskin bikini by SAME. The asymmetrical cut and marble-esque hardware were so unique and helped create an incredible shot.”
Shop LaPaglia’s SAME Los Angeles bikini below.
Marble Top (Python), $140 and Marble Bottom (Python), $120 (samelosangeles.com)
The black-and-white one-shouldered top features an oversized brown marble bead, while the 1990s-inspired bottoms have two of the same accents high on the right hip. And in addition to the python print, SAME Los Angeles offers the bikini in a trio of solid colors, including black, cream and bronze.
“The shoot, it means so much more to me than like feeling sexy and being in a cool location,” LaPaglia says of her experience on set with SI Swimsuit. “Over the past year, and just being in an abusive relationship, I lost a lot of weight. I’ve always been insecure about how thin I was. This is like me reclaiming my body, myself, me just as a woman. I’m allowed to do what I want to do, I’m allowed to do it in any fashion, in any amount of clothes, in front of whoever I want, and no one has the control over you to tell you what you can and cannot do and for so long, I let someone else have that control. So this, to me, isn’t just like ‘check it off the bucket list, that was really cool,’ this is like reclaiming myself and that’s what this all means to me.”