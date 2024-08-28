SI Swimsuit Model Ilona Maher Goes Bronze in This Stunning Pick From Monday Swimwear
The news is finally out: Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher is SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover model.
The professional rugby player made quite the impression during her second Summer games. For weeks now, she’s been at the center of the conversation about the international event—and for good reason. Maher is not only a phenomenal rugby player, she is also an outspoken advocate for body positivity. Since gaining a following during the Tokyo Olympics, the 28-year-old has endeavored to use her platform for good.
As SI Swimsuit’s newest digital cover model, Maher will only continue to preach her message of positivity and self-love. In other words, she has a personality of gold, and her photo shoot in Bellport, New York reflected that. The styling for the feature was intended to be bold, and there was one look that really underlined that objective: a shimmery bronze set from Monday Swimwear.
An ode to her latest accolade—the bronze medal that she brought to the photo shoot—the look could not have been more flattering on Maher. Shop it for yourself below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Monday Swimwear Capri Top, $84 and Kauai Bottom, $60 (mondayswimwear.com)
Designed to flatter, Monday Swimwear’s Capri Top features underwire that is guaranteed to shape and support you during your afternoon by the pool or beach. Paired with the thin-strapped Kauai Bottoms, you are sure to look and feel as good as ever. The shiny gold hue is simply an added bonus. Be sure to snag the look while it’s still on sale.