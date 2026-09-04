Naomi Osaka, Tunde Oyeneyin and More SI Swimsuit Stars Take Over the U.S. Open With Winning Fashion

The U.S. Open is in full swing, and SI Swimsuit models past and present are getting in on the action at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. While several athletes who have posed for the issue over the years are competing on the hard court, plenty of brand stars are flocking to the stands to take in the action—and they’re doing so in winning style.

Below, take a look at just a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model fashion moments to come from the U.S. Open thus far. And be sure to stay tuned, because with the tournament going through Sunday, Sept. 13, there will certainly be more stunning style moments to come.

Sloane Stephens

Stephens, who was photographed for the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue in Aruba, advanced to the second round of the tournament after beating Clara Tauson of Denmark in straight sets (6-4, 6-1) on Monday, Aug. 31. However, she was defeated by Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk on Wednesday, Sept. 2 (6-1, 7-5).

Off the court, Stephens was awarded the USTA Foundation’s Serving Up Dreams Award, which she was bestowed for her work with her namesake foundation. In an Instagram post recapping the latter occasion, the professional athlete remarked that the ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 30 was “a night [she will] carry forever.”

Naomi Osaka

Osaka always dazzles with her on-court fashion, and the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model’s custom Who Decides War gown ahead of her first round of play on Monday, Aug. 31 was an absolute showstopper. The garment, styled by Law Roach, featured newspaper clippings of Osaka’s prior wins, perhaps serving as a good luck charm. She sailed through the first round, claiming victory over Russia’s Anastasia Zakharova.

Remi Bader

Remi Bader | Anna Webber/Getty Images

In the stands, Bader stuck to a monochromatic color palette in a pretty white summer dress when she attended the tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 2. The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie polled her Instagram followers on her footwear and accessories prior to making her way to the Dobel Tequila suite, opting for a cute pair of white pointed-toe pumps with black polka dots.

Tunde Oyeneyin

Oyeneyin, SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Swim Search winner, also sported a white dress while taking in the action at the U.S Open. In addition to indulging in the tournament’s signature drink, the Honey Deuce, she stayed hydrated on behalf of Evian.

Hannah Berner

Hannah Berner | XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

While most fans know Berner for her sharp wit, the comedian and 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie was a Division I tennis player during her time at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She styled her cute striped set with Crocs fitted with tennis-themed jibbitz while taking in the U.S. Open action on Sunday, Aug. 30.

Genie Bouchard

Bouchard, a two-time SI Swimsuit model, has been working as a tennis analyst alongside ESPN throughout the 2026 U.S. Open. The former professional tennis player and current pickleball athlete wore a pretty white dress featuring delicate floral stitching throughout, which she showed off “between matches” in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Hailey Van Lith

Van Lith, SI Swimsuit’s April 2025 digital cover model, brought her edgy, streetwear-inspired sense of style to bear while attending the tournament on Tuesday. The Connecticut Sun guard showed off her chiseled abs in a cropped Kith and Kin tee paired with black trousers and a belt hanging casually from her midsection.

More SI Swimsuit fashion content