SI Swimsuit Styles That Channel the Same Timeless Energy As Iconic Rom-Com Looks

Over the last month, Lili Reinhart has been reminding fashion fans of all our favorite romance movies as she’s promoted her latest film, The Love Hypothesis. Hitting Prime Video today—Wednesday, Sept. 23—the rom-com is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by author Ali Hazelwood.

Throughout the press tour, Reinhart—who stars alongside Tom Bateman in the highly anticipated adaptation—has embraced “method dressing.” On the red carpet and in interviews, she’s channeled the main characters from beloved 1990s and 2000s romance movies, including 13 Going on 30, Miss Congeniality and more.

Naturally—as movie and fashion lovers ourselves—Reinhart’s incredible press tour wardrobe reminded us of SI Swimsuit styles that have embraced similar main character energy over the years! So we took a trip down memory lane to spotlight a few looks that share a similar vibe to these iconic rom-com fashion moments!

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

While promoting The Love Hypothesis in Brazil, Reinhart brought fans back to this incredible Carolina Herrera and Karen Patch number, originally worn by Kate Hudson in the 2003 rom-com. Truth be told, this silky yellow gown—complete with a low, criss-cross-style back—still lives rent-free in our minds.

Normani was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Sole Mare. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

And recording artist Normani left us gasping when she modeled a similar yellow shade for her SI Swimsuit debut earlier this year! On the shores of Captiva Island, Fla., for the February 2026 digital issue, the star rocked this stunning Sole Mare two-piece, featuring beautiful braiding for a similarly fun, flirty, detailed look to Hudson’s gown.

Normani was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Sole Mare. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Uptown Girls

And the star had romance lovers giddy when she wore Brittany Murphy’s iconic number from 2003’s Uptown Girls, sourced from Blumarine’s Spring/Summer 2002 collection. From the glittering fabric to the plush floral details, the gown was the ultimate daydream of every fashion-loving millennial.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by NAU BIKINIS. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

When it comes to floral SI Swimsuit moments, there are plenty to choose from, but we’re still in love with Brooks Nader’s colorful NAU BIKINIS set. In 2023, the SI Swimsuit legend joined the magazine for an unforgettable shoot in the Dominican Republic, striking a few poses in the sweet blue, pink and yellow two-piece before landing her first cover that same year.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by NAU BIKINIS. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Repping one of our personal favorite romance films ever, Reinhart teamed up with designer Rodarte to craft a custom gown that channeled the sparkling style of Drew Barrymore’s character in the Cinderella retelling. Barrymore herself even stopped by the Instagram comments to give the gown her stamp of approval, joking that Reinhart was “putting the period in period piece 💅.”

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. Earrings and Wrist Chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Of course, we can’t read the word “sparkling” without thinking of Chrissy Teigen’s 2024 Los Angeles shoot. Wearing a beaded bikini by Natalia Fedner paired with earrings and bracelets by Jacquie Aiche, the SI Swimsuit legend embraced timeless, romantic energy fit for a fairy tale.

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. Earrings by Jacquie Aiche. Wrist Chain by Jacquie Aiche | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The Love Hypothesis

Finally, we have to give a little love to Reinhart’s own addition to the rom-com pantheon! At a special screening in London, the star wore a purple and blue archival gown by Emanuel Ungaro—a playful nod to the book and movie’s bright color palette.

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolce and Gabbana. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

And Tiffany Haddish rocked those same striking shades for her 2026 SI Swimsuit debut, appearing as one of four cover stars alongside Hilary Duff, Alix Earle and Nicole Williams English. The comedian traveled to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for her rookie feature, modeling colorful designer pieces from beloved labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Antoninias, Saint Laurent and more.

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Antoninias. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

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