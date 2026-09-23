SYRN Just Released an Elevated T-Shirt Bra: An SI Swimsuit Editor’s Review

SYRN has a bra for every occasion, and the lingerie brand’s latest release might be the best everyday option for your underwear drawer yet. The label, which was launched by Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney in January of this year, is known for its versatile collections, which encompass the duality of women, offering a collection for every mood, from Seductress and Romantic to Playful and Comfy.

The brand’s latest campaign, “Send Nudes,” falls under the Romantic category and features a tongue-in-cheek play on the neutral colorways that make up the bras, panties and comfy apparel featured in SYRN’s latest release. The hero item of the collection is the new Forever Yours Lightly Lined Demi Bra, which I had the opportunity to test prior to it hitting the market today, Wednesday, Sept. 23.

SYRN

Available in four nude hues, including a pretty pink, tan, brown and black, SYRN’s new Forever Yours Lightly Lined Demi Bra is the ultimate T-shirt bra. It wears seamlessly under clothing while giving your bust a flattering shape. And while a lot of T-shirt bras tend to be boring, SYRN’s new demi features smooth cups trimmed in lace, so you still get a bit of a sultry vibe out of your everyday bra.

I’m going to be totally honest, I’ve had a really hard time finding a good everyday bra postpartum (primarily post-breastfeeding, IYKYK). This one was not only comfortable, but it fit well and made me feel like my boobs were sitting where I wanted them to be. It provided really good shaping and support while looking seamless underneath clothing. For transparency, I trialed the bra in a 36C, which is my usual size. SYRN makes ordering undergarments online easy (which is certainly not always the case), thanks to the brand’s handy and accurate size guide.

The only downside I discovered was that on the second day of wear, the underwire started to jab me a little bit in the underarm area. While this common bra problem can sometimes be an indicator of an ill-fitting undergarment, I also tested the Forever Yours Lightly Lined Lace Demi Bra ($64) in the same size, which is identical to the Forever Yours Lightly Lined Demi Bra, just with full lace cups. I found it to be just a bit more comfortable in the long run.

SYRN

A buttery soft thong featuring delicate lace trim to match the collection’s demi bra, you’ll definitely want to “add to cart” if you’re looking to evade panty lines. It’s about as comfy as a thong can get, and the smooth fabric holds its shape after being washed. If you’re refreshing your undie drawer, stock up at a discounted rate of three for $39!

Shop SYRN’s complete 18-piece “Send Nudes” collection here, which also features a mid-rise cheeky hipster panty, a high-waisted boyshort, a gorgeous lace bodysuit, a high-rise lounge pant, a cropped cardigan and more. The brand’s bra sizes range from 30A to 42G, while apparel ranges from XXS to 3XL.

Check out SI Swimsuit’s additional SYRN review—highlighting the brand’s bralettes, bikinis and thongs—here.

More fashion content from SI Swimsuit