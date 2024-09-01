SI Swimsuit Rookie Berkleigh Wright’s Cherry Red Cut-Out One-Piece Is on Sale Now
We’ve had a lot to say about white swimwear in recent weeks—that it’s a classic style that’s never going out of fashion. And we stand behind that. An all-white swimsuit won’t fluctuate with the trends in the same way a loud, printed one will. But, at the same time, white isn’t the only solid hue that we think is ever-fashionable.
If you ask us, we would assign the same value to bright red. We know what you’re thinking: red has been super trendy since last fall. And while it may fluctuate in popularity to an extent, it’s certainly the sort of hue that all the most fashionable will always make space for in their closets. So while it might not be the “color of the season” every time, it’s a fixture in the conversation regardless.
So, when we saw that the stunning red Norma Kamali one-piece that Berkleigh Wright wore for her rookie SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Belize was on sale, we knew we had to bring it to your attention. The cherry red hue simply enhances the glamour of the cut-out design and flattering silhouette. In other words, it’s practically perfect!
Norma Kamali High-Leg Peekabo Mio, $70 (normakamali.com)
One-pieces are in, and we can’t wait to purchase this one. Featuring a halter neck fit, cut-outs and a flattering high-cut, this Norma Kamali swimsuit can’t get any better. Snag it while it’s more than half off, and save it for next season (or a tropical winter getaway, your pick).