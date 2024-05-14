A technical account manager by day and Denver Broncos cheerleader by night, Wright is multifaceted to be sure. The model has been on the cheerleading squad for five seasons and served as the team captain this past year. Off the field and out of the office, she is dedicated to serving multiple community organizations, including the Children's Hospital of Colorado, Boys and Girls Club of Denver, Dare to Cheer and Junior Denver Broncos Cheerleaders. An avid reader, Wright started a book vlog series on her social media channels, which she named Bookin’ It With Berk. As a co-winner of the 2023 SI Swim Search, she makes her SI Swimsuit debut this year in Belize.
San Pedro is located on Ambergris Caye, an island off the northern coast of Belize. With beautiful beaches, proximity to the Belize Barrier Reef and a town steeped in rich history, the destination couldn’t have been a more fitting choice for the set of the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue.
To learn more about San Pedro,including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
The styling in San Pedro was all red everything. Red has been having a moment this past year, and SI Swimsuit leaned into that on set in Ambergris Caye. Featuring classic cut swimwear in various shades of red, the styling was meant to be bold.
Hair: Adam Maclay for BA Reps using René Furterer & GHD Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, Hourglass Cosmetics, Dior Beauty, and West Barn Co. Photographer: Derek Kettela
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Bolero by Free People. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swim. Shorts by Mira Mikati. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swim. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Bolero by Free People. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swim. Shorts by Mira Mikati. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Sunglasses by Oscar x Frank. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Sunglasses by Oscar x Frank. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ema Savahl Couture. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Bolero by Free People. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Sunglasses by Oscar x Frank. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Bolero by Free People. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ema Savahl Couture. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Bangles by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ema Savahl Couture. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by Andi Bagus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Bangles by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Bangles by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated