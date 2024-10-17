SI Swimsuit Rookie Brittney Nicole’s Photo Shoot in Portugal Featured This Sweet Green Two-Piece
Brittney Nicole’s rookie photo shoot in Portugal was the sweetest full-circle moment. The Georgia native served as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy and has been stationed in a variety of locations over the years, including Guam, Spain, Israel, Japan and Portugal. The 2023 Swim Search co-winner returned to the breathtaking location earlier this year to pose for photographer Ben Watts for her feature in the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue.
The model’s photo shoot in the gorgeous, serene Duoro Valley was inspired by balletcore and cottagecore aesthetics. She donned magnificent bikinis, monokinis and one-pieces marked by florals, pastels, ruffles, bows and more feminine details, including this classy set from Blackbough Swim.
Blackbough Swim Audrey Ruched Underwire Top Sage Jacquard, $65 and Audrey Ruched Underwire Top Sage Jacquard, $45 (blackboughswim.com)
This set includes the most flattering underwire-style top featuring adjustable straps and gorgeous ruched details. The matching comfortable high-rise boyshorts are perfect for water activities or just a little extra coverage.
Prior to being named co-winner of last year’s open casting call, Nicole had always dreamt of being a model. It was her sister, Destiny, who really encouraged and convinced her to apply to the Swim Search.
“[She] pushed me into my dreams, pushed me into modeling and she’s the one who has given me confidence and saw that in me before I even did … She believed in me before I believed in myself, and now it’s like, I feel like I can just take on the world,” Nicole gushed. “I’m entering a new chapter in my life and I know I want to model, I know the passions and the things that I love to do. I love to help people, I love to feel good when it comes to working out and my eating habits and dieting and everything and I want to continue on doing that. I want to build my brand around being very health conscious and helping women with their health and their fitness goals. I feel like I’m in a transition right now.”
Today, the content creator works as a full-time model and also uses her platform to share fitness and nutrition videos, as well as advocate for humanitarian initiatives and causes. The certified personal trainer hopes her SI Swimsuit images are proof that you can choose to change paths or careers at any point in life in order to chase your dreams, no matter how wild they seem.