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The Nader Sisters, Bethenny Frankel and More Shine on the SI Swimsuit Runway Post-Show Red Carpet

Check out what these incredibly fashionable women wore after strutting their stuff on the catwalk.
Cara O’Bleness|
Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Sarah Jane Nader
Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Sarah Jane Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Last night’s SI Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach was one for the books. While brand stars like Bethenny Frankel, Tiffany Haddish and Hunter McGrady strutted their stuff on the catwalk, some truly viral moments came out of this year’s Swim Week show.

ICYMI, Brooks Nader and her sisters, Sarah Jane Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Mary Holland Nader made their return to the runway as a quartet, while Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy reunited on the catwalk (the two were the runners-up on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars together). Additionally, superstar Lizzo made a surprise guest appearance (as both a musician and model), and Ilona Maher and Haley Baylee dove into the pool at the very end of the runway show. Catch up on our favorite moments here, and don’t forget to stream the SI Swimsuit Runway show on Hulu and Disney+ when it becomes available on Tuesday, June 9.

Post runway, models changed into something a bit more comfortable for the remainder of the evening and posed for photographers before enjoying a VIP after-party. Proving that the runway was not the last fashion moment to come out of this weekend, check out their incredible ensembles below.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Sarah Jane Nader

Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Sarah Jane Nader
Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Sarah Jane Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Jocelyn Corona

Jocelyn Corona
Jocelyn Corona | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Penny Lane

Penny Lane
Penny Lane | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Achieng Agutu

Achieng Agutu
Achieng Agutu | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Jena Sims

Jena Sims
Jena Sims | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Lauren Chan

Lauren Chan
Lauren Chan | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Molly Sims

Molly Sims
Molly Sims | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

XANDRA

XANDRA
XANDRA | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Meredith Mickelson

Meredith Mickelson
Meredith Mickelson | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Katie Austin

Katie Austin
Katie Austin | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Hunter McGrady

Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Claire Kittle

Claire Kittle
Claire Kittle | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Ali Truwit

Ali Truwit
Ali Truwit | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Gabi Moura

Gabi Moura
Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Tunde Oyeneyin

Tunde Oyeneyin
Tunde Oyeneyin | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Christen Goff

Christen Gof
Christen Goff | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Haley Cavinder

Haley Cavinder
Haley Cavinder | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Hanna Cavinder

Hanna Cavinder
Hanna Cavinder | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins
Maura Higgins | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Jenna Johnson

Jenna Johnson
Jenna Johnson | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Britt Stewart

Britt Stewart
Britt Stewart | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Emma Slater

Emma Slater
Emma Slater | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Hailey Bills

Hailey Bills
Hailey Bills | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

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Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

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