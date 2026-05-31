The Nader Sisters, Bethenny Frankel and More Shine on the SI Swimsuit Runway Post-Show Red Carpet
Last night’s SI Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach was one for the books. While brand stars like Bethenny Frankel, Tiffany Haddish and Hunter McGrady strutted their stuff on the catwalk, some truly viral moments came out of this year’s Swim Week show.
ICYMI, Brooks Nader and her sisters, Sarah Jane Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Mary Holland Nader made their return to the runway as a quartet, while Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy reunited on the catwalk (the two were the runners-up on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars together). Additionally, superstar Lizzo made a surprise guest appearance (as both a musician and model), and Ilona Maher and Haley Baylee dove into the pool at the very end of the runway show. Catch up on our favorite moments here, and don’t forget to stream the SI Swimsuit Runway show on Hulu and Disney+ when it becomes available on Tuesday, June 9.
Post runway, models changed into something a bit more comfortable for the remainder of the evening and posed for photographers before enjoying a VIP after-party. Proving that the runway was not the last fashion moment to come out of this weekend, check out their incredible ensembles below.
Ilona Maher
Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Sarah Jane Nader
Jocelyn Corona
Penny Lane
Achieng Agutu
Jena Sims
Lauren Chan
Molly Sims
Jasmine Sanders
XANDRA
Meredith Mickelson
Katie Austin
Hunter McGrady
Claire Kittle
Ali Truwit
Gabi Moura
Tunde Oyeneyin
Christen Goff
Ellie Thumann
Bethenny Frankel
Haley Cavinder
Hanna Cavinder
Maura Higgins
Jenna Johnson
Britt Stewart
Emma Slater
Hailey Bills
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.