From Lizzo to ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ Our Fave Moments From the SI Swimsuit Runway Show

On Saturday, May 30, SI Swimsuit models and friends of the magazine took over the W South Beach pool deck for a truly unforgettable Runway Show.

In case you missed the action live in Miami last night, we’ve got you covered—not only with our recap below, but you can also stream the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Hulu and Disney+ starting on Tuesday, June 9. In the meantime, take a peek at some of the biggest moments of the night below!

Lizzo performed (and strutted her stuff on the catwalk)

The “About Damn Time” singer hit the runway to perform a few of her high-energy hits, and she also walked the runway in a beautiful blue one-piece. Lizzo also took a moment to introduce her friend and 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Tiffany Haddish to the audience.

Lizzo | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

2026 cover star Tiffany Haddish makes her SI Swimsuit runway debut

The actor and comedian appeared on the cover of the magazine’s annual issue for the first time this year, in a colorful shoot in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, photographed by James Macari. She followed up this feat with a trip south to the Sunshine State, where she rocked the SI Swimsuit runway for her Swim Week debut.

Tiffany Haddish | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Dancing With the Stars pros broke out their best moves

Britt Stewart, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater and Hailey Bills took to the runway, where they were then joined by fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, who performed a brief number with 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Alix Earle. As Dancing With the Stars fans will recall, Earle and Chmerkovskiy were the runners-up on Season 34 of the ABC show.

Claire Kittle sees double with the Cavinder twins

Claire Kittle—who was one of six cover stars for SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital issue, alongside Haley Cavinder—paused mid-catwalk to catch a cute, quick double-high-five from the content creators as they took their turns on the runway. (Our favorite part had to be the twins’ expertly timed jump, as seen in the below snapshot.)

Hanna Cavinder, Claire Kittle and Haley Cavinder | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Maura Higgins joins SI Swimsuit for the first time

Maura Higgins, best known for her time on reality shows including Love Island UK and The Traitors U.S., made her brand debut on the catwalk last night. One of her ensembles from the night featured a white bikini with a golden fringe skirt slung low on her hips.

Maura Higgins | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Katie Austin struts, shows off her baby bump

Katie Austin, who was newly pregnant during her 2026 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in the Fort Myers, Fla., area, walked the runway with her baby bump proudly on display. The model, who will welcome her first child with her husband, Lane Armstrong, at the end of the summer, wore a green string bikini as she walked to the end of the runway and cradled her belly.

Katie Austin | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

The Nader sisters return to the catwalk together

While SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader and her three siblings, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland, first strutted the runway for the brand together back in 2024, the quartet returned to the catwalk last night better than ever.

Sarah Jane Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader and Grace Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher and Haley Baylee take the party to the pool

Finally, to cap off the evening, 2025 Rookie of the Year Ilona Maher and returning three-time SI Swimsuit model Haley Baylee took their designer swimsuits for a spin (or should we say, swim). During the final walk, which saw all the featured models return to the runway, the two stars took a refreshing dip in the pool lining the catwalk at W South Beach.

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