SI Swimsuit Style Diary: Kamie Crawford’s Sleek Seaside Fashion Was a Standout in Spain

Kamie Crawford’s luggage may have arrived in Spain well after she did, but that didn’t stop the star from taking our breath away with her sleek, chic seaside style.

The Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast host was announced as part of the first group of incredible models appearing in the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue. On set, the radiant roster posed on the stunning shores of Mallorca and Ibiza. When they weren’t strutting their stuff on the warm sands, they took in all that the fabulous locations had to offer, from delicious local cuisine to unforgettable moments on the water—all while rocking obsession-worthy looks, of course!

We caught up with the soon-to-be four-time SI Swimsuit model following her trip to talk all things Spain-style, where she revealed that her fashion-forward trip started with a slight hiccup. “In true Mercury retrograde fashion, my suitcases never made the flight from LA!” Crawford tells SI Swimsuit, “So my clothes in Ibiza were all borrowed from the SI Swimsuit closet, and honestly, I wasn’t mad about it.”

Her bags arrived after the group left Ibiza for Mallorca, where she realigned with her original vision, which featured many picks she’d found in her own wardrobe. “I styled myself this year! I used a lot of pieces that I already had in my closet—some re-wears and some that were just sitting there with tags on, waiting for their moment. I’m trying to get out of the mindset that I need to buy something new for every occasion. There are so many hidden gems sitting right there in my own closet.”

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Shop Kamie Crawford’s SI Swimsuit style from Spain

Overall, Crawford described her Spain-ready style as “effortless, Mediterranean-inspired and earthy.“ Scroll on to get a closer look at her many fantastic ‘fits!

Flowy and fabulous

Kamie Crawford | Ava Rikki

For her first Ibiza look—worn while enjoying a boat day with her fellow models—the SI Swimsuit team styled Crawford in a crisp white Shan Canada set and a crochet Decolet bikini. The model quips that the look was “very much bridal,” which proved to be fitting, as she recently tied the knot with her longtime partner.

An elegant emerald outing

Kamie Crawford | Courtesy of Kamie Crawford

For dinner, Crawford wore a gorgeous emerald-green look, comprising the Forest Green Silk Tulle Top ($490) and Forest Green Silk Tulle Skirt ($1,100) by Hanne Bloch. The sleek set channeled a similar ethereal energy as her day look, accessorized with gold jewelry and a classic pair of mules.

Angelic crocheted energy

Kamie Crawford | Ava Rikki

This breathtaking Jamaya Crochet Knit Maxi Dress ($150) layered over the SKIMS BODY Underwire Thong Bodysuit ($138) was the first look from Crawford’s own wardrobe after her long-awaited luggage arrived. The flirty look was equal parts sultry and sweet, making it an ideal outfit for photos by the sea.

A dreamy cream-colored moment

Kamie Crawford | Ava Rikki

The following day, Crawford traveled to the vineyard with the SI Swimsuit team and her fellow models to enjoy delicious sips and nibbles among Mallorca’s historic architecture. For the occasion, she opted for the adorable Andrea Iyamah Rina Romper ($407), paired with chic Athena Round Polarized Sunglasses ($68).

Animal print and lace

Kamie Crawford | Ava Rikki

That night, Crawford traded in her cream-colored palette for a warm cocoa look with the L’Agence Susanna Lace Bust Silk Slipdress (Sold Out). With a delicate lace top and unique cow-print pattern, this stunning silk number was simply made for a girls night out.

Crawford’s top travel tips for Spain

As a prolific model and host, Crawford has no shortage of experience traveling the world. Naturally, we asked the model for her must-know tips, and she didn’t disappoint with her advice. When asked which items absolutely deserve a spot in your Mallorca-ready suitcase, she tells SI Swimsuit, “AIR TAGS and a great camera. It’s SO beautiful, I feel like pictures don’t even do it justice. “

Still, she didn’t stop there! If you or someone you know struggles to take a much-needed nap while traveling abroad, Crawford also has a game-changing recommendation. “My sister got me a Nodpod ($38) recently, and it’s changed my travel game,“ she says. “I can sleep anywhere.“

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