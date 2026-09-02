The Beautiful Reason Kamie Crawford Opted Out of This Classic Wedding Tradition

“I had a vision, and I had a theme,” Kamie Crawford tells SI Swimsuit of her approach to wedding planning. “Our venue was the Waterworks in Philly, and it has a beautiful view of the water. ... I said, I want it to look like an ethereal, sun-drenched champagne garden. I just kept repeating that, and that’s what we ended up with—and now my sisters keep saying ethereal, sun-drenched champagne garden to me, like, every day.”

And that playful family bond was at the very center of her special day.

Joy + Everette Photography

Known for her work as a model and her time hosting the hit MTV shows Are You the One? and Catfish: The TV Show, the three-time SI Swimsuit star and Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast host has spent the last year planning the romantic event. And on Tuesday, Aug. 18, she confirmed on social media that she and her longtime partner, whose name she’s chosen to keep offline, had indeed tied the knot.

In the lead up to the big day, Crawford took her followers on social media along for the proverbial ride, sharing sneak peeks of many milestone moments. Her bachelorette party weekend in St. Barths was definitely a highlight, capturing the ultimate girls night out vibe with party-ready looks, handmade goodie bags (her “hangover kits” were genius) and adorable matching PJs.

Still, Crawford’s favorite moments are the ones where she was simply enjoying herself with her loved ones. “I think my favorite memory from St. Barths was probably the last day. We did a boat day, and we just frolicked and played mermaids,” she says. “And at the end of it, we were pulling into the dock for the night, and I just started sobbing, because I was just feeling so much gratitude.”

Joy + Everette Photography

Crawford jokes that she spent most of the experience in grateful tears for her support system, a feeling that’s evident in every memory she shares. As the oldest of six siblings, the model made sure the experience was a true family affair, finding ways to include those who played an important role in her life throughout the process—and they did the same in return. As just one example, Crawford’s mother surprised her with a luxurious tea party the afternoon before her ceremony, surrounding the star with the women closest to her.

“My mom hosted it, and it was just perfect. The women who I’ve grown up knowing, who’ve helped raise me into the woman that I am today [were there]. They gave speeches and well wishes, and it was just really special. I felt really seen. … It just felt like a perfect way to lead me into this next era of my life,” she says, adding, “I grew up drinking tea with my grandma, so this was a very full-circle situation.”

Earlier this year, the model shared one of the most moving videos from her wedding planning process, explaining the impact her grandmother had on her life and her plans to honor her. She explains, “She wasn’t able to attend my wedding because she had a stroke two years ago and she’s been paralyzed since then. Coming to terms with the fact that she wasn’t gonna be able to be at my wedding was very, very difficult ... but I needed to feel her with me on that day. I actually ended up going to visit her before the wedding so that I could try on my dress for her, and my mom gave me a piece of lace from her dress, and then a bow from her dress.”

Joy + Everette Photography

A lifelong seamstress, Crawford’s grandmother had crafted her mother’s aforementioned gown by hand. Thus, the two delicate details she was gifted became the perfect way to ensure her grandmother was with her as she made her way down the aisle.

“We opted out of the bouquet toss. I ended up doing a bouquet dedication to my mom, which was really special because my bouquet was these beautiful calla lilies … and wrapped around my bouquet, I had the bow and the piece of lace from my mom’s wedding dress that my grandma handmade,” she reveals. “I was missing [my grandmother] on my wedding day, but I also knew that my mom was missing her on that day, too. So when I dedicated it to her, I mentioned that grandma is here, and it was very special. It was a lot of people’s favorite [moment].”

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