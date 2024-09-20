Sienna Swim’s Cherry-Colored Suits Are the Perfect Transitional Pieces for Fall
The first day of autumn is on Sunday, Sept. 22, but that doesn’t mean we’ll be putting away our swimwear entirely. It simply means, like the rest of our wardrobe, we’ll be embracing a darker color palette over the next few months. While we couldn’t get enough of white swimwear and animal prints this summer, the fall season is all about cherry red hues that bring to mind the changing leaves outside our window.
Sustainable swimsuit brand Sienna Swim has created the exact suits we’re looking for this season, which feature one-pieces and bikinis in the dreamiest dark red color fit for autumn.
“Our cherry wine bikinis and one-pieces capture the essence of fall perfectly,” brand founder and CEO Sienna Mae Gomez tells SI Swimsuit. “Cherry wine is a rich, deep hue that mirrors the natural transition of the season’s colors—a perfect match for the crisp fall air and vibrant leaves ... Think of cherry wine as the ultimate fall accessory, the splash of color your wardrobe craves, and the perfect choice for those who want to carry the comfort of summer into the cooler, cozier days of fall.”
Shop three of our favorite cherry wine Sienna Swim looks below.
Tulum Tie Top, $59 and Tulum Tie Bottom, $59 in (siennaswim.com)
This classic triangle top and matching bottoms are both crafted with sustainable, recycled fabric. We love the traditional style for its custom fit, so you can choose how much skin you want to show on any given day.
Cabo Top, $59 and Cabo Bottom, $59 in (siennaswim.com)
An underwire top that offers plenty of support, we love the criss-cross detail of the back of this flirty swim top. The matching bottoms are high-cut and ruched so you can adjust how you see fit.
Tropez One-Piece, $119 in (siennaswim.com)
If you’re dreaming of a unique Baywatch-inspired one-piece, this one’s for you. The high-cut suit features adjustable strap details on the hips and shoulders, plus a super cheeky backside.