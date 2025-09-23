Simone Biles Channels Y2K Glam in All-Denim Look With Fun Twist
Simone Biles is certainly the WAG to watch this football season, as she’s bringing stunning looks to the field that are too fabulous to ignore. Plus, watching the way she supports her man, Jonathan Owens, by way of incorporating his football identity into her garments, is a truly wholesome thing.
Biles took to her Instagram account this week to share her latest game-day outfit, which will have the fashionistas taking notes. The look for this past Sunday was all-denim, as she sported a sophisticated long-sleeve button-up top with a matching skirt. A pair of white knee-high boots with her husband’s last name on the side is a spectacular twist to spruce up this look further. The gymnast then tied it all together with a two-toned clutch purse as her accessory.
Her hairstyle was also just as cute as her sideline look. She packed her hair into a neat bun, which sat perfectly atop her head. She let the remainder of her wavy hair dangle in the front, giving her hair a great dose of flair.
Biles’s fellow Team USA gymnast and SI Swimsuit model Suni Lee also made a quick cameo in this sporty Instagram post. Lee was just as fashionable, wearing a black and orange knitted Louis Vuitton jersey and a pair of faded lightwash denim jeans. Her hair was slicked back in a bun, and her natural glam was exceptional.
Biles and Lee recorded a video lip-synching to an audio of Kim Kardashian’s voice (talk about a SI Swimsuit super crossover!). They appeared to be in good spirits in each other’s company, taking us back to the Paris 2024 Olympic days, where the two were often seen by one another’s side.
And the 28-year-old appears to have a knack for making short-form videos. In addition to the one featured on her Instagram, she has a plethora of clips on her TikTok that detail her game-day highlights. One even showcases her all-denim look.
In another TikTok clip, she gave her fans a rundown of what she does to prepare the night before game day. She divulged that she loves to take an “everything shower”, which usually consists of a hair wash using K18 products. This way, her hair can be strong and healthy for whatever hairstyle she wants to sport throughout the day. After this, she wears a nightly face mask and enjoys some couch-sitting with Owens.
With how radiant her glowing skin and sleek and shiny her hair looked, it’s clear her regimen gets her right every time.