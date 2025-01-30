Sixtine Is a Red Hot Angel in Valentine’s Day Lingerie You Can Shop Right Now
We can always count on Sixtine to give us serious fashion inspo. The 27-year-old Belgium-born, Texas-raised model frequently shares her latest ‘fits, brand collaborations and helpful wellness reminders on her social media pages, and her combined 1 million-plus followers across TikTok and Instagram are quick to listen. For her latest, the two-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the magazine in 2023 as a rookie, rocked sexy and feminine lingerie perfect for the upcoming holiday.
Looking for something that’s both feminine and sultry to wear under your outfit on Valentine’s Day? Whether you’re planning a Galentine’s Day with friends or spending date night with that special someone, you simply can never go wrong with lacy red underwear. Don’t believe us? Just check out Sixtine’s latest IG video in which she models items from Skims. “I already own this in a few colors,” she informed her followers, describing the set as “so comfortable.”
Watch Sixtine’s Instagram video here.
“I look amazing!” she exclaimed to the camera—a sentiment no one can deny.
“a girl can never have too many red sets ❤️ @skims#skimspartner,” Sixtine wrote in her caption.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
To add Sixtine’s gorgeous red lingerie set to your closets, shop the Fits Everybody Lace Tanga Thong in the color Cayenne ($22) and the Fits Everybody Lace Unlined Scoop Bra in the color Cayenne ($54). Both pieces come in other colors if you’re skipping Valentine’s Day this year but are in need of a good new set. With great reviews on both items—plus Sixtine’s glowing recommendation—shoppers should add to their carts ASAP.
“Actually, I’m pretty sure that the colour red is obsessed with U ❤️,” a fan commented on Sixtine’s video.
“you’re just THAT gooooorrrwlllll ✨💅,” said another.
“You do look amazing 😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a third added.
Sixtine, who returned to the SI Swimsuit brand in 2024 for her second feature, photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize, is always our go-to content creator when we need a reality check on diet culture. Preferring the term “body neutrality” over “body positivity,” the internet personality puts a focus “on accepting your body for what it is: a body” without “the need to love it.”
While on set with the brand for her debut shoot in 2023 with photographer Yu Tsai in Dominica, Sixtine recalled having a photo of a woman holding a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine on her vision board. “To me, being a rookie feels powerful and strong,” she said. “I’ve always said that I never want to be just a pretty face as a model. If I have a platform, I want to be able to use it, and being a rookie allows me to do that.”