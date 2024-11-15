Fans React to Sixtine‘s Important Reminder About Diet Culture: ‘Finally Someone Said This’
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine is constantly sharing the most valuable reminders about body neutrality: the idea that you can simply exist in your body and appreciate all that it can do for you, without having to love and constantly talk about your so-called “flaws.” The content creator, who has built a large following as a champion of the movement, took to TikTok again to shut down the narrative of the resurging “diet culture” messaging going around on social media again.
“Just a quick PSA: now is not the time to be getting smaller. They want us to be smaller. They want us so focused on our bodies and what [we] look like that we don’t have any energy, we don’t have the time, we can’t focus on anything but what we look like. We can‘t, we don’t have any energy to protest or vote or do any of that. They want you to be focused on getting thinner,” she cautioned. “So, um ... f--- the patriarchy and f--- diet culture.”
Sixtine often uses her platform to call out harmful internet fads she observes. The model who traveled to Dominica for her debut last year and Belize for her feature in the 2024 issue, which also marked the publication’s 60th anniversary this year, is quick to not only shut viral trends down but also explain why they can have profound negative impacts on social media users and young girls.
“funny how thin trends always come back when they start trying to control our bodies,” she captioned the video. Watch the TikTok here. Expectedly, Sixtine’s fans rushed to her comments section to react to such an important message.
“THANK YOU I have honestly been so disturbed how brainwashed everyone seems about beauty standards lately,” one fan chimed in the comments.
“This! I’ve been working on getting myself stronger, not smaller & I feel like that’s more important. Being healthy can look different for everyone,” another gushed.
“keep posting, keep being loud and keep fighting,” someone else encouraged.
“finally someone said this,” another person agreed.
“Yes friend! lol your page is quickly becoming one of my favorites!” a new fan wrote.
The 26-year-old, who was born in Belgium, grew up in Texas and is now living and working as a model in New York City, was super vocal leading up to the election earlier this month about reproductive rights that were on the ballot this year. She publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, noting that she likes “being a woman and enjoying the right to choose what to do with my body as a woman.”