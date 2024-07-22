Swimsuit

Sixtine’s Red Hot Swim Cover-Up Is Perfect for a Dreamy Summer in Italy

The two-time SI Swimsuit model has been enjoying an adventurous summer abroad.

Cara O’Bleness

Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine has been enjoying a summer abroad in Europe, and luckily for her followers, she’s sharing plenty of aesthetic Instagram content along the way.

On July 19, the body neutrality influencer posted a carousel of images from Tuscany, Italy, in which she donned a cherry red swimsuit and matching ruby-colored cover-up. Sixtine was photographed in front of two stunning backdrops that were each accented with pink and red flowers. In a few pics, she accessorized with a straw cowboy hat with several red flowers in the brim, and also tucked a couple blooms behind her ear in one slide.

Get Sixtine’s look by shopping the Monday Swimwear cover-up below.

Ramatuelle Dress - Chili Pepper Lace Crochet, $178 (mondayswimwear.com)

A cover-up that goes from beach to happy hour is an ideal garment, and this one certainly fits the bill. The cut-out keyhole detail on the chest is super chic, while the open back features criss-cross detail and there’s a thigh-high cut-out in front.

Plenty of Sixtine’s followers echoed our thoughts in the comments section of her post.

“That’s your color 😍❤️,” one person wrote.

“Stunning 😍,” someone else gushed.

“Beauty ❤️,” another user added.

Sixtine was photographed in Dominica for her rookie feature in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue. Check out the full gallery from her photo shoot in the 60th anniversary issue, which was captured in Belize.

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

