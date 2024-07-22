Sixtine’s Red Hot Swim Cover-Up Is Perfect for a Dreamy Summer in Italy
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine has been enjoying a summer abroad in Europe, and luckily for her followers, she’s sharing plenty of aesthetic Instagram content along the way.
On July 19, the body neutrality influencer posted a carousel of images from Tuscany, Italy, in which she donned a cherry red swimsuit and matching ruby-colored cover-up. Sixtine was photographed in front of two stunning backdrops that were each accented with pink and red flowers. In a few pics, she accessorized with a straw cowboy hat with several red flowers in the brim, and also tucked a couple blooms behind her ear in one slide.
Get Sixtine’s look by shopping the Monday Swimwear cover-up below.
Ramatuelle Dress - Chili Pepper Lace Crochet, $178 (mondayswimwear.com)
A cover-up that goes from beach to happy hour is an ideal garment, and this one certainly fits the bill. The cut-out keyhole detail on the chest is super chic, while the open back features criss-cross detail and there’s a thigh-high cut-out in front.
Plenty of Sixtine’s followers echoed our thoughts in the comments section of her post.
“That’s your color 😍❤️,” one person wrote.
“Stunning 😍,” someone else gushed.
“Beauty ❤️,” another user added.
Sixtine was photographed in Dominica for her rookie feature in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue. Check out the full gallery from her photo shoot in the 60th anniversary issue, which was captured in Belize.