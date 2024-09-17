Skylar Diggins-Smith Bares Abs Pre-Game in Button-Up Crop and High-Waisted Pants
The Seattle Storm are 38 games (of 40) into regular season play, and Skylar Diggins-Smith has yet to miss with her pre-game style. Ahead of each and every tip-off, she has arrived at arenas throughout the country in immaculate, eye-catching style. At this point, we’ve come to expect it. We know a Storm game means more great fashion out of the WNBA veteran.
And with two games left in the regular season, she’s making sure to continue the tradition. In fact, she might even be stepping up her game just a touch. Throughout the season, while some of her fellow professional basketball players have leaned into sporty street style, Diggins-Smith has approached tunnel walks with an eye toward elevated fashion. In other words, the 34-year-old has been pulling out the printed slacks and patent leather high heels all season long.
Her latest walk-up look is the perfect example. Ahead of a 90-87 home court victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, the point guard arrived to Climate Pledge Arena in a chic wool set, composed of a cropped button-up top and a pair of wide-leg pants. To the light heather gray look, she added a brown leather handbag and cream-colored high heels.
Over the past decade or so, the Indiana native has made her passion for fashion well known—on game days and beyond. But this season has perhaps been her best where pre-game fashion is concerned. And it’s not quite over yet. We look forward to seeing what else the athlete has in store for the remainder of regular season play.