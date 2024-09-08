Skylar Diggins-Smith Brings Fall Knits Into Pre-Game Fashion With Bright Purple Midi Dress
If you asked Skylar Diggins-Smith, she might very well tell you that the first week of September is nowhere near too early to pull out your fall knits. It may not quite be the season of changing leaves and cooler weather yet, but it will be in just a few weeks (on Sept. 22 to be exact).
So, it’s time to start slotting our fall knits into our weekly fashion rotation once again. It might not be cool enough to rock the sweater all day long, but—trust us—you’re going to want it for early mornings and late nights. For Diggins-Smith, fall fashion has already swept her pre-game aesthetic. She’s reaching for her fall knits without hesitation.
Her outfit ahead of the Seattle Storm’s Sept. 5 game against the New York Liberty proved as much. For the pre-game tunnel walk, the 34-year-old arrived in a two-toned purple dress that screamed “autumn.” The midi dress was a mix of textures (in addition to its combination of hues). One side was composed of a classic ribbed knit material, while the other featured a soft, fuzzy knit texture. She added a simple pair of black sneakers, ankle socks and a (signature) bright red lip to the eye-catching number.
We’re used to Diggins-Smith catching our attention with her elevated fashion choices, and this one was no exception to the rule. In fact, if anything, it was even more eye-catching than her typical choices. But perhaps that’s because the look was a clear nod to fall—and we’re busy planning our own seasonal autumn wear.