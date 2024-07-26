Skylar Diggins-Smith Dresses Up Black Gown With Chic Red Accessories
WNBA pre-game fashion might be at an all-time high right now, but Seattle Storm point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith has been playing the game all along.
She is a league vet with an impressive track record on the court and a statement-making style off of it. With greater media attention on tunnel fashion this season, the 33-year-old has really had the chance to shine.
All you need to do is take a brief look at her Instagram to understand exactly what we mean. When we say she knows how to style an outfit, we mean she knows how to put together a complete look down to the very last detail. Her latest post is a testament to that.
Diggins-Smith opted for a trailing black fitted gown for a recent evening out. And while the dress itself was glamorous enough to catch our attention, it was her choice of accessories and glam that really made the outfit pop. Rather than leaning into monochrome, the athlete contrasted her dark gown with a bright red pointed kitten heel, and then doubled down on the hue with a matching red lip. Her other chic accessories included a champagne-colored silk handbag and a pair of trendy black sunglasses (a staple for the Indiana native).
And it wasn’t the first time that a pair of red kitten heels and a red lip have been the look of choice for Diggins-Smith. Both have been a staple of her pre-game fashion this season—and for good reason. Red is certainly her color.