Skylar Diggins-Smith Rocks Monochromatic Black Leather Sweats for Sporty Chic Pre-Game Walk
The partnership between Skylar Diggins-Smith and activewear brand PUMA runs deep. It all started back in 2017, and over the past seven years, the WNBA athlete has been at the center of several different collaborative collections with the brand. She has also been a loyal model for the brand’s sleek athleisure and activewear since signing with the brand.
Sometimes, the sports apparel label even makes its way into her glamorous tunnel fashion. Diggins-Smith has been at the forefront of this season’s movement to turn the pre-game tunnel into a runway. For the ever-fashionable athlete, that has meant a lot of sleek business chic sets (like her lime green silk look), expertly styled knits and the like.
But every now and then, she takes after her fellow WNBA players (rookies like Angel Reese, for instance) and opts for something a little more sporty chic. Last night’s pre-game style is the perfect example. In a nod to her longtime brand partner PUMA, the 34-year-old styled an all black leather ensemble for her pre-game walk ahead of a home matchup with the Las Vegas Aces.
She wore a black leather strapless corset, wide-leg leather pants and an oversized zip-up jacket to match. The Storm point guard paired the set with a chunky silver chain necklace, black shoes and a bright red lip.
It was only the latest in what has been a series of stunning tunnel styles from the talented league veteran. The Storm only have one game remaining in the regular season—a Sept. 19 game against the Phoenix Mercury—and we fully expect Diggins-Smith to bring her best yet again.