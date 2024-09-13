Skylar Diggins-Smith’s Luxe Wool Maxi Skirt Set Is Her Most Daring Pre-Game Look Yet
The 2024 WNBA season has seen a lot of firsts for Skylar Diggins-Smith. In May, she played her first regular season game in a Seattle Storm uniform (the athlete joined the team in the off-season, replacing her Phoenix Mercury uniform with yellow and green). It was likewise her first game back since giving birth to her second child in early 2023.
Since her return, the point guard is—as she has always been—establishing herself as a court leader in Washington. And, as in the previous decade, the 2024 season has given Diggins-Smith further chance to display her incredible off-court style. And she’s taken advantage, too.
Of all of her fabulous tunnel looks this season (and, trust us, there have been many), her latest is perhaps our favorite. Diggins-Smith arrived to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for a Sept. 11 game against the Los Angeles Sparks in one of the most unique tunnel outfits we’ve ever seen. The camel-colored wool set featured a boxy cropped jacket overtop a rust-colored tank top and a matching layered maxi skirt.
The look leaned avant-garde, and certainly brought to mind a set you’re more likely to see on the runway than in the arena tunnel. But if anyone could pull off a basketball meets high-fashion crossover like that, it would be Diggins-Smith.
And with 26 points on the night to help secure the Storm’s 90-82 victory over the Sparks, the 34-year-old proved that she can do both—dress and excel on the court.