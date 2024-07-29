Snag This Frilly Red and Pink Swimsuit From Kate Upton’s Iconic SI Swimsuit Cover Pic
SI Swimsuit legend Kate Upton is no stranger to breaking the internet. The repeat cover girl did it all over again when she landed on the front of not one, but two covers of the 2024 issue this year. The model, who made her brand debut as a teenager in 2011, traveled to Mexico for her breathtaking solo feature with photographer Yu Tsai. The Dress My Tour host also reunited with 26 other franchise icons in Hollywood, Fla., for a group 60th anniversary photo shoot.
It was a nearly impossible task picking which photo from the 32-year-old’s gallery would make it onto the cover of the magazine. The Michigan native nailed every single style and looked picture perfect in every single snap. The winning shot, however, featured a gorgeous red and pink striped, ruffled bikini from Normalliot. Snag the set for yourself and feel like a total supermodel with the link below.
Normalliot Ruffled Striped Underwired Bikini, €250 (normalliot.com)
This gorgeous, girly, striped bikini set features an underwire top with adjustable straps and a clasp fastening at the back, paired with mid-rise, medium-coverage bottoms. Both pieces feature the most adorable baby pink ruffling.
“When I look back [at] my first cover in 2012, I was 19-years-old,” the mom of one, who shares her 5-year-old daughter, Genevieve, with MLB player Justin Verlander, said on set this year. “And now I’m 31 and shooting [for] the 60th anniversary [issue] and so much in my life has changed. Personally, I have a daughter, I have a great husband and a really full life, not just my career.”
Upton has landed on the front of the ’12, ’13, ’17 and ’24 magazines, and has posed for the brand seven separate years.