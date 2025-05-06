Sofia Richie Is Angelic in Beachside Polka Dot Bikini Pics
The sun is shining and Sofia Richie is back in her summer bikini era. The fashion icon and internet personality, known for her timeless sense of style and dubbed the queen of the quiet luxury aesthetic, dazzled in her latest sun-soaked Instagram post.
The 26-year-old is on a serene, luxe tropical vacation with her husband and music executive Elliot Grainge and their baby girl, Eloise, whom Richie gave birth to last May.
In the cover snap of a recent photo dump, the model posed against the most beautiful beach landscape, with miles of perfect blue skies and crystal-clear blue-green waters in the background. Her feet sank into the sand as a gorgeous midday golden glow lit her up at the center of the frame.
She donned an itty-bitty polka dot string bikini and flaunted her slim figure, toned arms and legs and sculpted abs. The Los Angeles native’s long blonde locks were tossed up into a neat bun, and she accessorized with sleek black sunglasses while gazing off into the distant horizon.
“So thankful for the moments 🐠👼🏼,” Richie captioned the carousel shared with her 11 million followers on May 5. Decked out in a glamorous stack of diamond necklaces, she included a sweet up-close beach selfie of her and Grainge, 31, smiling bright and relaxing with some much-needed R&R.
“paradise 😍😍😍,” Avery Woods commented.
“you all are having the best time!!!,” Chef Johnnie exclaimed.
“what life is about ✨,” Marjorie Guaracho wrote.
“You are glowing. I love you and your beautiful little family 💗,” Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi chimed.
This year alone, Richie has collaborated on a collection with Amazon and Tommy Hilfiger and become the new face of Reebok.
She’s candid about the fact that it took time to return to where she was pre-pregnancy, in terms of fashion, and she loves having a go-to “uniform” of sorts to throw on when leaving the house.
“When I was pregnant my style changed completely so that was an adjustment and something that I had to get creative with. It’s hard to dress a changing body,” she shared. “I feel the strongest as a woman when I dress, yes, young, but sophisticated, and with a level of classiness. That’s the comfort zone for me, but it’s [also important to] find a way to stay young and hip with that. It's fun for me to be creative and find ways to make [that style of dressing] young and fun.”