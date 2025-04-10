Sofia Richie Brings Her Signature Sophisticated Elegance to New Spring-Coded Footwear Campaign
Sofia Richie is kicking off the season in style as the face of Reebok’s new spring campaign, celebrating the launch of the Classic AZ sneaker in a sweet lilac colorway. The model and style icon, known for her minimal, polished aesthetic, brings her sophisticated model aura to the brand’s refreshed take on a heritage silhouette.
Shot in natural light with a breezy, spring-forward vibe, Richie dons a crisp, classic look: dark-wash raw-hem ankle jeans and a tucked-in, slightly oversized blue button-down shirt with rolled sleeves and delicate pleats. Her soft smolder and signature honey-blonde waves, gently tousled by the wind, enhance the clean-girl energy she brings to the campaign.
Watch the cool, carefree video on TikTok.
The Women’s Classic AZ Shoes Lilac ($75), available now at Reebok.com, DSW and Journeys, are a modern nod to Reebok’s 1970s running archives. The sneakers blend retro charm with everyday versatility, featuring nylon underlays, suede overlays and a heritage-inspired heel strike wrap detail. The soft lilac hue adds a fresh, feminine touch, making them perfect for warmer months. With the ideal balance of a comfy street sneaker and a trendy chunky dad shoe, they deliver both style and quality without compromise.
Richie’s look is the epitome of high-low styling: relaxed yet elevated, elegant yet laid-back. She proves the Classic AZ can do it all—whether paired with jeans for an afternoon coffee run or styled with a breezy dress for a spring dinner date. This isn’t her first time fronting a Reebok campaign, either. The Los Angeles native starred in the brand’s 2022 campaign for its Classic Leather Shoes ($80), a timeless white sneaker with a gum sole that remains a street style staple today.
The 26-year-old, best known for her refined approach to fashion and influence on the rise of the “quiet luxury” aesthetic, often emphasizes that her now-iconic style didn’t develop overnight. Richie’s fashion sense has been a gradual evolution shaped by personal growth and a clear sense of self. When it comes to inspiration, she gravitates toward vintage eras celebrated for their bold, expressive flair.
“I’ve honed [it] the last few years,” she said. “Naturally, our tastes evolve, but I don’t believe in jumping on a trend just because it’s what everyone else is wearing. I think it’s important to be your own person and recognize when something does or doesn’t feel true to you. I really enjoy ’70s and ’80s style—the way they expressed themselves and had fun with fashion has been a big source of inspiration for me.”
The model and entrepreneur made headlines in 2023 for her glamorous South of France wedding to music executive Elliot Grainge. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Eloise Samantha Grainge, in May 2024.