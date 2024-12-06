Sofia Richie Is Ready for the Holiday Season in Cozy Cherry Red Knit Set
Sofia Richie is a true entrepreneur. The model just combined her love for fashion, creativity and new mom status and launched an accessible clothing line for babies in partnership with online retail giant, Amazon Essentials.
The 26-year-old, who welcomed her first baby girl, Eloise Samantha Grainge, with husband Elliot Grainge in May, celebrated the launch of the line and certainly dressed the part of a famous designer while adding the cutest holiday twist. Richie stayed cozy and festive in a ruby red knit set featuring a button-up longline sweater with a flared opening from waist-down and roomy sleeves that cinched at the wrist, in addition to flattering high-rise wide-leg pants. The Los Angeles native accessorized with the Chanel mini black purse, a luxurious gold bracelet, diamond rings and black nail polish. Her signature voluminous honey blonde locks were tossed back into a low, loose braid, courtesy of Kathleen Riley, with several face-framing pieces left for an ultra-casual vibe to complement her elevated holiday ensemble.
“Details from our @amazon launch❣️ I poured my heart into making this collection for all the babies. Seeing it be embraced with such excitement means the world to me 🥹🥰,” she captioned the carousel of photos shared with her 11 million followers. Richie tapped makeup artist Emily Cheng who opted for the most glowy natural glam including feathered brows, wispy lashes, a flawless, luminous base and a glossy peachy-nude lip.
“Stunning ❤️,” hair accessories brand Emi Jay commented.
“perfect details and i’m so proud of you!! 🥲,” Lauren Ireland added.
“Will be buying everything! But need the details on your red suit!” Marigo Sfaelos exclaimed.
“I don’t have a baby but I need lol,” Taylor Frankel jokingly chimed.
“ok now do one for the girls,” one fan begged, while another agreed: “Sofia… this but for adults! ❤️.”
While Richie has worked with brands on limited-time collections before, this collab with Amazon Essentials is entirely her own. The line features 35 pieces from adorable outerwear to festive mommy and me pajamas, all under $40. Each item is inspired by her own experience as a mother to an infant, and every sweater, skirt, dress, onesie is meant to feel classic, timeless and super easy to reach for. Shop the collection here.
“As a new mom, it was important to me that this collection [prioritizes] comfort, fabric, and attention to tiny details—all things I look for when dressing my daughter,” she told The Bump.