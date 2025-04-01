The Striped Crochet Bikini XANDRA Wore for Her Rookie Shoot Features the Cutest Bamboo Rings
For those out there looking for swimwear inspiration, look no further than XANDRA’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie photo shoot in Belize. Specifically, a red, white and blue crocheted bikini that screams summer. There’s no doubt heads will be turning when they see this piece from Andi Bagus.
XANDRA left jaws on the floor with this bikini for her SI Swimsuit debut, consisting of a medium coverage top that allowed for more skin to radiate underneath the tropical sun. A bamboo ring in the middle elevated the overall look even more, providing a super beachy and fun vibe.
Similar sentiments can be said for the bottoms which featured the same bamboo rings from the top—this time on both sides of the piece Tie strings held the bottoms together, while the top tied at the back. Obsessed with this swimsuit like we still are? The great news is that it's still available for purchase, making this a fabulous option for your summer vacation. Shop below.
Ringo Cheeky Bikini, $69
In addition to the design of the swimsuit, what makes this ensemble a great choice for the summer is the fun and flirty pattern and hues. The colors would make any person who wears this stand out amongst the crowd and would also make the wearer feel bold and beautiful. The piece is an obvious choice for a Fourth of July celebration, but can be worn all summer long.
Another aspect of this Andi Bagus two-piece is its versatility. Sure, one can wear it as intended on the beach. Perfect for casual wear, the bikini top can also be worn apart from the tri-color striped bottom and, instead, paired with a pair of denim shorts or jeans. This option would capture the fun one should have with beachwear while also providing extra comfort to those who may want to be a bit more active for their beach day.
The bottoms could also be paired with an oversized tee in any of the colors used. Accessorize this outfit with a pair of clean tennis shoes or some flip flops and a stylish ensemble is born.
Andi Bagus checked off all the summer swimwear fashion boxes with this bikini. So much so that it doesn’t come as a surprise XANDRA looked ravishingly in it—and you can, too.
While on set for her rookie shoot in 2024, the DJ and content creator opened up about the legacy of the magazine which was celebrating its 60th anniversary.
“The legacy that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has made, obviously in the first 60 years, has been monumental in not just the industry and the world, but also to all the young girls looking up to all the models of all shapes, sizes, races, whatever it is,” she said. “We are all beautiful [and deserve to be] confident in our own bodies. I feel like that is the best legacy you could ever leave.”
Stay tuned for XANDRA’s feature in the 2025 magazine.