If We Had the Honor of Styling Taylor Swift for Super Bowl Sunday, Here’s What We Would Pick
Taylor Swift knows how to make an entrance—on stage, on red carpets and even in stadium tunnels. From sold-out tours to star-studded events, every look tells a story. With the Super Bowl just a day away, all eyes are on what the 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist will wear, and the question isn’t if she’ll make a statement—it’s how.
If we had the honor of a lifetime to dress her on Sunday, we’d channel everything that makes her style so effortlessly iconic—bold yet playful, classic yet full of surprises. Every detail would be meticulously hand-picked, blending high fashion, fandom and just the right touch of romance.
She’s already dropped a major hint about who she’ll be rooting for—though let’s be honest, was there ever really a question? At the Grammys earlier this week, Swift stunned in a fiery sparkly custom Vivienne Westwood corset mini dress, in the perfect Chiefs red, complete with a thigh-high slit and a tiny, telling “T” charm dangling from a ruby chain—a sweet nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce. Subtle? Not exactly. Iconic? Absolutely. The 35-year-old tight end is chasing his third consecutive Super Bowl ring. The added layer of interest this year is that Kansas City is facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team the Pennsylvania-born musician grew up supporting.
Swift’s unapologetic approach to style has long been a topic of debate, but it’s exactly what fans love about her. “She gets [criticized often] for her girl-next-door style, but I love that she stays true to herself and hasn’t conformed to your typical WAG look. She’s a fan girl in the best possible way,” says Ceci Brien, a 22-year-old stylist and major Swiftie based in Los Angeles. “Even on a global stage she wears her famous red lip or a fun jersey jacket. She’s not trying to impress—she’s just [wearing] what feels most like her.”
The “So High School” singer famously puts together outfits full of Easter eggs waiting to be decoded. Will she tease a Reputation release in an edgy black moment this weekend? Go full-on red, head to toe? Be decked out in “Kelce” or “87”? Who knows. And the best part about hypothetically styling the most famous pop star? Budget is certainly not an issue. Naturally, some pieces would be custom—dripping in hidden nods to her boyfriend, of course—but in this lineup, let’s just say the inspiration is purely sartorial.
Here’s how we would do it.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Look 1: It’s giving chill WAG, ready to drink, dance, cheer and snap some pics.
EB Denim Frederic Barrel Wide Leg Sundown Red, $295 (revolve.com)
We obviously had to kick things off with a statement Chiefs red piece. These vibrant, 100% cotton jeans are the trendiest hybrid of a barrel and horseshoe jean silhouette. They feature a classic zip fly with button closure, a four-pocket design and the signature EB Denim logo patch at the back.
Lovers and Friend x Anja Dujaković Sonya Tank, $88 (revolve.com)
This unique tank brings a fresh twist to a classic staple. It features an asymmetric curved hem for a playful edge, while the lightweight jersey fabric and cropped silhouette make it super versatile and the perfect way to Swift to show off her abs.
Jeffrey Campbell Motorsport Boots, $270 (revolve.com)
Crafted with a faux leather upper and durable rubber sole, this sleek, eye-catching footwear features a pointed toe and a striking silver-tone stiletto heel. Designed for comfort, they include a leather footbed with a soft faux suede lining and a convenient side zipper closure.
Saint Laurent Oval Sunglasses, $490 (fwrd.com)
Made in Italy, these acetate frames feature silver-tone hardware at the sides and a tonal Saint Laurent logo at the temples.
Jenny Bird 14K Gold Bubble Letter Necklace - T, $398 and Gia Mega Bangle, $278 (jenny-bird.com)
This trendy T bubble necklace needs no explanation, and it pairs perfectly with a single gold mega bangle.
Cult Gaia Mercier Mini Shoulder Bag, $798 (cultgaia.com)
This stunning butterfly-inspired convertible clutch is the ultimate going-out bag, adorned with baroque stones, beads and woven gold chain details on a luxe lambskin leather body. Finished with a secure zipper closure, it’s the perfect glamorous touch to elevate Swift’s laid-back look.
Look 2: Princess of pop with some edge and sophistication
Diesel m-onerva-top, $210 (diesel.com)
This iconic Diesel tank top features a logo-plaque embellished cut-out for a subtle peek of décolletage. Crafted from soft, flexible two-tone ribbed knit, it offers a body-hugging fit that moves with you.
Reformation Vida Low Rise Pant, $198 (thereformation.com)
These gorgeous, elevated low-rise trousers are designed for a relaxed fit and crafted from a heavyweight crepe with a dry hand.
Tony Bianco Koko Heel Bordeaux Patent, $180 (tonybianco.com)
These stunning patent burgundy sling-back heels are the most luxurious subtle off-red it-girl shoe. Swift needs a tiny kitten heel and nothing taller if she’s going to be jumping around and cheering.
House of Harlow x REVOLVE Rapha Faux Leather Jacket, $258 (revolve.com)
This crisp burgundy leather jacket, that hits at the perfect hip point is the most ideal finishing touch. It is designed with a front zip closure, slant welt pockets and zip cuffs for a sleek, polished look.
BOTTEGA VENETA Sardine Baby intrecciato leather shoulder bag, $3400 (net-a-porter.com)
Bottega Veneta’s iconic intrecciato weave showcases the house’s time-honored craftsmanship in the Sardine shoulder bag. Woven from supple leather, it features a sculptural gold-tone top handle and knotted shoulder straps for versatile wear. Spacious enough for your essentials—cardholder, phone and keys—this piece is both artful and functional.
Alexis Bittar Solanales Gold Crystal Skinny Collar, $255 Intertwined Cuff Bracelet, $295 and Two Tone Pave Hoop Earring, $155 (alexisbittar.com)
This new, fully adjustable iteration on the brand’s best-selling thin collar necklace features molten 14k gold-plated metalwork, micro pavé crystals set in rhodium-tone plating and a sculpted silhouette that creates a rippling effect across the neckline. It pairs perfectly with the statement cuff, featuring sculptural winding lines of liquid gold wrapped around the wrist as well as the 14k gold-plated earrings, an elevated take on a classic hoop.