Taylor Swift’s Custom Grammys Red Corset Mini Dress Had Multiple Nods to Travis Kelce
There‘s simply no doubt about who Taylor Swift will be cheering on this Sunday. The pop star stunned at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards last night at Crypto.com Arena, where she turned heads in a custom Vivienne Westwood mini dress drenched in symbolism.
Though she did not take home an award this year, the 35-year-old certainly made a statement in the vibrant, shimmery red corset dress that seemingly paid homage to her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, ahead of his Super Bowl LIX appearance on Feb. 9.
The custom creation featured the luxury designer’s signature ultra-cinched corset silhouette with a structured U-shaped bust and a draped mini skirt with a sweet, sultry thigh-high slit. But beyond the striking silhouette, the bold crimson hue was impossible to ignore—undoubtedly a nod to the Chiefs’ iconic team color. Swift, a Pennsylvania native who had long supported the Philadelphia Eagles, left no questions about where her loyalties lie this weekend as her boyfriend prepares to face off against her hometown team.
Eagle-eyed fans were quick to catch another reference woven into her look: a delicate, dangling ruby chain on her thigh that featured a “T” charm. The detail immediately sparked nostalgia for Disney Channel lovers, as it bore a resemblance to the iconic “T” necklace Troy Bolton (played by Zac Efron) gave to Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) in High School Musical 2.
Beyond the pop culture throwback, Swifties assumed that the accessory might also be an allusion to a lyric from 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department, which she announced was in the works almost exactly a year ago at the award ceremony winning the Grammy for Album of the Year for 2023’s Midnights. Fans pointed to the line, “What if he’s written ‘mine’ on my upper thigh only in my mind?” from the track Guilty as Sin? from the latest album, which was nominated for multiple categories last night.
Swift completed her look with matching red strappy stilettos, a cherry red manicure and pedicure, unique layered dangly ruby earrings, a statement ruby diamond ring and, of course, her go-to bold red lip.
Throughout the evening, she was the life of the party—chatting with her tablemates, dancing and singing along to every song. The “You Belong With Me” singer was also among the first to stand and cheer for her peers as they accepted their respective awards. Swift, a 14-time Grammy winner, also took the stage to present the Best Country Album award to Beyoncé, who made history as the first Black woman to win the category.
With the Chiefs gearing up for a highly anticipated Super Bowl showdown, Swift’s Grammys look was clearly a sartorial love letter to Kelce and a declaration of unwavering support.