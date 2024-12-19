This Stylish, Splurge-Worthy Sage Green Crochet Set Chrissy Teigen Wore in LA Is on Sale Now
SI Swimsuit stalwart Chrissy Teigen posed for the cover of the 50th anniversary issue alongside fellow supermodels Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in the Cook Islands a decade ago. And this year, in the sweetest full-circle moment, the 39-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last month, returned to the fold and front page, landing a solo cover after her magnificent photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Los Angeles.
Over the years, the Utah-born model has traveled everywhere with the franchise, from her 2010 debut in the Maldives to the Philippines, Seychelles, Chile, the Bahamas, Zanzibar and Indonesia.
2024 was extra special, though, because the TV personality was photographed in her Los Angeles home, which she shares with husband John Legend, and their four children, Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren. She also got to work with her personal glam team and stylist-turned-close friend Alana Van Deraa, who absolutely nailed each of the stunning looks Teigen wore. This luxurious sage green crochet bikini from Cult Gaia is on super sale right now, grab yours at the link below.
Cult Gaia Viviana Crochet Top, $233 and Viviana Crochet Bikini Bottom, $131 (cultgaia.com)
This set features a super unique and cool spiral cup bra style top with adjustable straps and stringy, tie-side bottoms. Shop more at cultgaia.com.
“I can look back at different locations that we’ve shot at and know what I was going through then. And so to have this all end up here [with a cover feature for the 60th anniversary], it was really important for me … I wanted them to see my babies and my family and John [Legend, Teigen’s husband]. And I get to feel at home. My world now has really changed and evolved so it’s cool to bring everyone into my home and see the chaos of it,” Teigen shared about her decision to be photographed in Beverly Hills this year, and invite SI Swimsuit into her home. “A lot of people think that after modeling, your career is kind of done, but they’ve been able to propel what they’ve done in the earlier parts of their lives into a life that was great to them. I look up to that, that’s what I aspired to do. That’s what I love so much about Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit]. They got me to think about my body differently, enjoying life differently.”