Swimsuit

This Stylish, Splurge-Worthy Sage Green Crochet Set Chrissy Teigen Wore in LA Is on Sale Now

The supermodel was photographed in her Beverly Hills home for the cover of the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue.

Ananya Panchal

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit stalwart Chrissy Teigen posed for the cover of the 50th anniversary issue alongside fellow supermodels Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in the Cook Islands a decade ago. And this year, in the sweetest full-circle moment, the 39-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last month, returned to the fold and front page, landing a solo cover after her magnificent photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Los Angeles.

Over the years, the Utah-born model has traveled everywhere with the franchise, from her 2010 debut in the Maldives to the Philippines, Seychelles, Chile, the Bahamas, Zanzibar and Indonesia.

2024 was extra special, though, because the TV personality was photographed in her Los Angeles home, which she shares with husband John Legend, and their four children, Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren. She also got to work with her personal glam team and stylist-turned-close friend Alana Van Deraa, who absolutely nailed each of the stunning looks Teigen wore. This luxurious sage green crochet bikini from Cult Gaia is on super sale right now, grab yours at the link below.

Cult Gaia Viviana Crochet Top, $233 and Viviana Crochet Bikini Bottom, $131 (cultgaia.com)

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Jewelry by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

This set features a super unique and cool spiral cup bra style top with adjustable straps and stringy, tie-side bottoms. Shop more at cultgaia.com.

“I can look back at different locations that we’ve shot at and know what I was going through then. And so to have this all end up here [with a cover feature for the 60th anniversary], it was really important for me … I wanted them to see my babies and my family and John [Legend, Teigen’s husband]. And I get to feel at home. My world now has really changed and evolved so it’s cool to bring everyone into my home and see the chaos of it,” Teigen shared about her decision to be photographed in Beverly Hills this year, and invite SI Swimsuit into her home. “A lot of people think that after modeling, your career is kind of done, but they’ve been able to propel what they’ve done in the earlier parts of their lives into a life that was great to them. I look up to that, that’s what I aspired to do. That’s what I love so much about Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit]. They got me to think about my body differently, enjoying life differently.”

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Jewelry by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. When she is not writing or doom-scrolling on social media, Panchal can be found playing sudoku, rewatching One Tree Hill or trying new restaurants. She's also a coffee and chocolate (separately) enthusiast. Panchal has a bachelor’s in communications and journalism from Boston University.

Home/Fashion