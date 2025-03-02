The Sultry Striped Thong Bikini Jasmine Sanders Wore in Puerto Rico Is on Sale—Just in Time for Spring Break
Model and social media influencer Jasmine Sanders has already proven she looks great in anything, though as we’re looking back at some of our favorite SI Swimsuit photo shoots for swimwear inspo this year, we can’t help but keep coming back to her 2023 feature in Puerto Rico. Posing for Ben Watts’s lens, the Germany-born talent, nicknamed “Golden Barbie,” was the picture of beauty while posing on the beach and in the water.
Sanders, who made her debut with the magazine in 2019—for which she was named Rookie of the Year—and has returned every year since, flaunted her impressively toned body and dreamy eyes for her fifth consecutive shoot. As we look ahead to the spring months, we’re starting to put together swimwear recommendations and guides for our readers to be prepared with inspo. And, if you’ve got spring break to look forward to, that might be even sooner than the official start of spring.
One particular two-piece Sanders wore two years ago is still available for purchase—and it’s on sale. Based on the photos below, it seems this abstract animal-print striped bikini was made for the 2020 cover girl, but we’re absolutely sure it’ll look great on you, too. Scoop it up while you can before your next beach trip.
Gonza El Tigre Double Strap Triangle Top, $67 and El Tigre Side Strap Bottom, $51 (shopgonza.com)
The sexy double-strap triangle top, featuring gold hardware, was originally $95, while the side-strap thong bottoms, also featuring gold hardware, were $85. And if you love the style but are not crazy about the color or print, you’re in luck. This two-piece comes in a long list of other options, also including solid yellow, pink and orange as well as many mesmerizing prints.
In 2024, Sanders was featured in the magazine as a brand “legend,” posing alongside 26 other icons in honor of the 60th anniversary. Yu Tsai shot the triumphant, glamorous feature in Hollywood, Fla. For the model, who has also launched a career on TV with a guest judge spot on America’s Next Top Model and as a correspondent for Extra, becoming an SI Swimsuit Legend was a “major career highlight.”
“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women,” she said while on set. “It is a pleasure and honestly an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI Legend.”