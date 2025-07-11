Suni Lee Is Pure Sunshine in Butter Yellow Bikini With Unique Features
Don’t bother Suni Lee, because this girl is living her best life on her vacay in Thailand!
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model—who joined the family in 2025 with her feature in Boca Raton, Fla.—hopped on a flight to Bangkok to enjoy everything the country’s capital. As evidenced in a recent Instagram post, she’s gotten to spend time with loved ones, drive through the streets looking at the skylines, eat delicious treats, go golfing and chow down on noodles.
In addition to these moments, Lee opened up her Bangkok photo dump with a snap of her posing in a super cute, elevated butter yellow two-piece swimsuit from Blackbough. This two-piece puts a twist on a classic triangle bikini, and we can’t get enough of it. Fortunately for readers, it’s available to buy right now.
On top, the Roan Knotted Triangle Top
($60) started with a bow tie at the back of the straps and went down into ruched triangle cups. Knots displayed on both sides. As for the Roan Medium Bottoms ($50), she sported a flattering V-shape waistline, with the piece also including some flattering ruching.
The 22-year-old athlete’s hair was sported in a neat bun. She wore her classic soft glam makeup, consisting of dramatic eyelashes, rosy blush and a bold lip that stole the show. This Bangkok babe looked absolutely mesmerizing and radiant on her vacation.
For Lee, the good times don’t stop at a trip to Thailand, as she also paid a Disney amusement park a visit with some friends. As seen on Instagram, the Olympic gold medalist enjoyed a chicken thigh and refreshing drinks during her day trip, also making time for mirror selfies while there.
Lee’s outfit for this occasion was quite a trendy one. She wore a navy blue, white and red jersey and paired it with a pair of medium wash denim capris. A black Chanel bag was a great addition to the ensemble, but the cherry on top had to be the red and white polka dot Minnie Mouse ears that tied everything together.
There’s no doubt that Lee deserves a break from her booked and busy lifestyle. After all, as an advocate for mental health and wellness, she knows the impact of investing in self-care.
“I just listen to my body when it needs a rest or a break,” Lee told Women’s Health in 2024 ahead of the Paris Olympics. “My naps usually turn into a [longer] sleep... it just helps me feel so at peace. That's when I'm able to go into the gym with a positive attitude and just stay motivated.”
Be it a long nap, getting ready just to feel cute or traveling with friends, Lee prioritizes things that make her happy.
“When you feel your best, you can go out there and compete your best,” she added.