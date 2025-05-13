Suni Lee: 2025 The Boca Raton

Lee is a six-time Olympic medalist and the first Hmong American to compete in the Games. After winning all-around gold in Tokyo, she continued her elite gymnastics career while battling a rare kidney disease. She is now an ambassador for the American Kidney Fund and uses her platform to raise awareness for chronic illness, acting as a symbol of representation and resilience.
Boca Raton sits right at the intersection of beach-town charm and luxury lifestyle. The Boca Raton, a landmark resort, channels effortless glamour with its pastel exterior and lush interiors. Every detail, from the marina to the private beach, is designed to evoke a sense of elevated escape.
In Florida, the SI Swimsuit fashion team focused on playing with fluid shapes, strong outlines and thoughtful layering. Lee’s presence and radiance grounded the styling as she flexed her medal-winning muscles and contagious smile.
Hair: Sam Leonardi at Art Department using Kérastase Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using skincare by Kiehl’s and makeup by Charlotte Tilbury Photographer: Ben Horton
Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
