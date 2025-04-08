Suni Lee Sparkles From the Sidelines in Blazer Mini Dress for New Instagram Photos
When Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Suni Lee sits courtside at a basketball game, it’s safe to assume all eyes are on her.
Lee recently took to Instagram to bless her millions of followers with a brand new set of photos, which her fans haven’t gotten since her birthday post. For this latest drop, she wowed in an oversized black blazer, which she wore as a dress mini dress. Underneath, a clean white shirt could be seen along with light blue plaid cuffs. Whether the cuffs were part of the blazer remains a mystery, but—regardless of how it’s constructed—this bombshell wore it well.
A barely-there makeup look was her choice for this look as she sported not much other than a neutral lip with minimal shine. The same subtly could be seen in her choice of jewelry, as she opted to don a ring, some earrings and her Olympic chain necklace, which symbolizes her remarkable achievements as a professional gymnast.
“Night in the garden,” she captioned the latest photo, letting the world know her time spent at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. joined by friends like Jordyn Woods and Samira Ahmed went off without a hitch.
With this latest update, all fans can wonder is what exactly the 22-year-old has been up to since the last time she graced social media with her presence. Although she’s kept her life low-key for the most part, Lee’s still making strides by being a courageous individual who never hesitates to share her moving stories with the world.
Living with two incurable kidney diseases, Lee opened up to Women’s Health back in March about how she navigates these trials and tribulations, penning a moving piece about her life and what she’s learned so far, starting with the day everything changed.
“I was probably on the highest of highs. I had just finished competing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, bringing home three medals—including the gold in the women’s gymnastics all-around [...] I was the healthiest I had ever been, and even announced my plans to compete for a spot in the 2024 Olympics,” Lee wrote. “Then, in my second year at Auburn, the high came crashing down.”
“I woke up one morning and my face and body were completely swollen. I didn’t recognize myself in the mirror. I couldn’t lift myself up to do the uneven bars. My coaches were confused. I was confused [...] I finally had an answer. I have kidney disease. Two rare kidney diseases.”
Lee’s doctors told her that because of her rare conditions, she wouldn’t be able to compete in gymnastics anymore. Naturally, this news was crushing; however, rather than accept this as her new reality, Lee decided to forge a new path for herself while living with her kidney diseases.
“My coaches and I worked hard to figure out how I could continue gymnastics while navigating my kidney disease; how to stay safe performing skills while my weight fluctuated with retained water and swelling. It was new for all of us. I had to relearn everything, and my coaches had to relearn how to coach me. But we figured it out together. I’m so grateful for my team,” she explained.
Lee went on to win big at the 2024 Paris Olympics, representing Team USA and winning gold for the Women’s Team as well as scoring two bronze medals in Women’s All-Around and Women's Uneven Bars. For the latter, she made history by becoming the first American woman to win two medals in the Uneven Bars event.
Lee emphasized the importance of people staying in the know about their health, and advocating for wellness no matter what. She highlighted her partnership with the American Kidney Foundation (AKF) as one of the resources anyone can use to learn more about their kidneys.
“I am a professional athlete who has a team in my corner to prioritize my health, and I still struggled to get the help I needed,” she said. “I know others must be facing the same problems, which is why I wanted to share my story. I decided to partner with AKF to spread the word about the many resources that are available to help manage this disease before it gets worse.”
Closing her beautifully-written essay, Lee gave an update about her life, as well as what keeps her going despite it all:
“These days, I'm taking some time for myself, without the pressure of a huge goal, for the first time in my life. I'm exploring new passions, like fashion and acting, and having fun with the unknown right now. I have learned through the high highs and low lows that I will never be the Suni I was before—because I am a stronger Suni than I ever thought I could be,” she concluded. “When it comes to your health, it is so important to advocate for yourself, to use your voice even when it is shaking.”