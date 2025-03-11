Suni Lee Turned 22 in Striking Red Corset Mini Dress With Prettiest Floral Details
A very happy birthday is in order for Suni Lee, as the Olympian and SI Swimsuit model welcomed her 22nd year of life on March 9!
The birthday girl took to Instagram to show the world how much fun she had surrounded by her loved ones for her special day. As per her flicks, Lee celebrated in New York City, which included sightseeing and taking pictures on the subway. Along with friends, she also visited a local bakery for delicious bagels before ending the night with a nice birthday dinner.
At the dinner, Lee was dressed in a striking dark red dress—looking like the same one Naomi Osaka wore for a night out in December. The upper half of the dress consisted of a strapless corset with a straight neckline and a straight bodice that opened into a stunning ruffle skirt made up of roses. She paired this dress with light silver jewelry, including silver earrings and a silver necklace.
A slicked-back bun was a very cute choice for this ensemble, allowing Lee’s beautiful face to be at the front and center. Also calling for attention was her flawless, glowy makeup look, as a neutral lip and rosy blush combo will always be a banger.
This mini dress made Lee look like she was dipped in dark red paint and sprinkled with red flower petals. All to say, she looked rather ethereal entering a new year of her life.
What this Olympic goddess’s 22nd year on Earth will look like remains to be seen. However, if it was anything like her previous year of age, it’s safe to say she’s in for a very prosperous journey that may include gymnastics training ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Calif. However, Lee still isn’t sure about going full throttle back into gymnastics yet.
“I don’t know how much gymnastics I’ll be doing during that time, but maybe L.A. in 2028. We’ll see,” Lee told ELLE in July 2024.
She’s taking it one step at a time, following where her heart leads her—and in the meantime, she has no problem living it up in the Big Apple and taking a bite of what the city has to offer.
“There’s a lot of good food here,” Lee expressed about New York, where she moved last year. “Also, I feel like it’s just such a good place to start my life. I feel like my whole life has just been gymnastics, so this is just me stepping into a new chapter, and doing something new with my life.”
Celebrating her birthday in New York City seems to be a prophetic wish come true.