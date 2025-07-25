Suni Lee Made a Splash in This Sleek Zip-Up Royal Blue One-Piece
Suni Lee knows how to make a statement on the mat and on the beach.
The two-time Olympian turned heads in her 2025 SI Swimsuit debut, posing at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., in a collection of looks that captured her evolving sense of style. Among them was a bold royal blue zip-up one-piece ($135) from ARK Swimwear, a flattering silhouette that struck the perfect balance between sporty, sleek and sophisticated.
Designed for minimal tan lines and maximum versatility, the suit features an invisible zip front that easily transforms from a sporty high-neck to a sultry deep plunge. Seamless edges, a cheeky cut and a cinched-in waist create a smooth, streamlined silhouette, while the buttery-soft luxe fabric hugs the body without padding, underwire or discomfort. With just one zip, you can shift from cool and athletic to bold and daring—no fuss required.
The 22-year-old flaunted her sculpted figure and curves in the beautiful swimsuit, posing for photographer Ben Horton, just months after helping Team USA secure gold and two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Minnesota native, who now lives in New York City, is using her post-competition era to explore her identity off the beam.
“It’s always just been gymnastics, gymnastics, gymnastics, whereas right now it’s like, Who is Suni outside gymnastics?” she told Glamour in late 2024, promptly answering, “She’s fun, she’s energetic, outgoing, very brave. But not a lot of people see that, and it’s something that I want to expand on more. I think fashion can be a really good way to express yourself.”
The former Auburn University student, who was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in 2023 and retired from NCAA competition shortly after, now serves as an ambassador for the American Kidney Fund. In fashion, she’s found a new outlet for self-expression.
“This is the first time I’ve really taken a break from gymnastics, so diving into something other than that has been really, really different, but, also, probably the best experience of my life,” Lee told the magazine while on set. “No one cares about anything. They always mind their business, and I always feel so comfortable whenever I walk in the streets. I feel like, normally, I’m a little bit conscious. I’m like, ‘How do I look today?’ But whenever I’m in New York, everyone’s in their own world. And I just love that.”