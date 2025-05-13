Olympian to It-Girl: Suni Lee’s SI Swimsuit Debut Celebrates Her New Era
Since her incredible appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Suni Lee’s life has been nothing short of an adventure, trying new things and finding herself.
Speaking of trying new things: the two-time Olympian is officially an SI Swimsuit model, featured in the 2025 issue, out today, May 13. Last November, she traveled to The Boca Raton in Florida, where her beauty—inside and out—was captured by photographer Ben Horton.
In 2023, the 22-year-old Minnesota native announced she would be stepping away from the Auburn women’s gymnastics team after being diagnosed with a rare kidney disease. She now works with the American Kidney Fund as an ambassador to raise awareness and advocate for others with conditions like hers. She made her return to the Olympic stage last summer, after debuting in the 2020 Tokyo Games, securing two bronze medals and becoming the first woman ever to do so in uneven bars. She also helped Team USA win gold.
While on set with SI Swimsuit, Lee discussed her move to New York City after the Paris Olympics and what she’s learned so far. She also looked back at her early start with gymnastics affectionately, though she also noted how her journey with the sport hasn’t been without its challenges.
“Gymnastics has definitely impacted my body image,” she stated. “We have to wear skin-tight leotards. There are so many critics online, but I’m always going to be my biggest critic, so whenever you read things, it just kind of makes you overthink. But I just had to learn that my body is my temple and I wouldn’t be able to do what I have to do without it.”
View Suni Lee’s full 2025 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
When it comes to a gymnastics meet, Lee definitely has her superstitions that go beyond what critics might think about her. Instead, she’s more concerned with ensuring her hairstylist gets her braid perfect on the first try, something she believes has an impact on her performance.
“I have to get ready two hours before the meet,” Lee said. “Whenever I get my hair braided, the person that’s braiding my hair has one chance to braid it right. Perfect. Otherwise, I’m convinced that my meet day is going to be horrible. If it's a bad hair day, it's a bad day.”
Entering a new era of her life, Lee has ventured off to new horizons in the Big Apple. New York may have some elements she’s not yet used to, but nevertheless, she’s having the time of her life.
“This adventure has been so fun. Moving to New York has been a really big adjustment," Lee shared. “Getting more into the fashion world has been so surreal.”
Creating a life outside of gymnastics comes with ups and downs, as the sport was all Lee had known since she was just a little girl. However, now that she’s open to other opportunities, she sees the world as her oyster. “This is the first time I’ve really taken a break from gymnastics, so diving into something other than that has been really, really different. But, also, probably the best experience of my life,” she added.
In addition to loving all the eateries that her new place of residence has to offer, Lee loves the privacy. Being on a global stage as large as the Olympics naturally comes with a lot of pressure. In New York, however, she doesn’t have to worry as much.
“No one cares about anything,” she explained. “They always mind their business, and I always feel so comfortable whenever I walk in the streets. I feel like, normally, I’m a little bit conscious. I’m like, ‘How do I look today?’ But whenever I’m in New York, everyone’s in their own world. And I just love that.”
This next chapter for Lee has been quite the transition, and we love to cheer her on as she takes on new adventures.