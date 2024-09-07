Supermodel Kate Upton Is Fierce in This Sultry Navy and Silver Swimsuit in Mexico
Kate Upton’s 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Mexico is one we will never forget. The vibes on location that day were truly unmatched, and the synergy between editor in chief MJ Day, photographer Yu Tsai, the supermodel and the rest of the team were simply perfect. And, it really shines through in the magical photos.
The brand legend made her debut in 2011 and landed on the cover of the ’12, ’13 and ’17 issues, in addition to this year’s 60th anniversary magazine. Upton, 32, donned tons of bold, colorful, over-the-top looks for her feature in Cancún this year, and we’re completely enamored with each and every one, especially this sultry and strappy navy bikini from Agent Provocateur.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Agent Provocateur Davine Bikini Top, $310 and Davine Bikini Bottom, $310 (agentprovocateur.com)
This daring and moody navy set is meant to turn heads with its super strappy, extravagant cut-out silhouette and dazzling silver O-ring detail.
In addition to being a supermodel, Upton is a business co-owner, the host of Hulu’s reality fashion competition series Dress My Tour, and a mom to daughter Genevieve, whom she shares with her husband, MLB player Justin Verlander.
“Looking [at] how the industry has changed since my first year to now is a really exciting conversation because so many things that I struggled with, people are shocked to hear I struggled with, which is such a sign of where the world is now—how inclusive everyone is, how offended people are when people say rude things about your body,” the Michigan native stated about how she has seen the modeling industry progress since her early days. “That should have always been, but now that’s the norm and it’s really exciting to be with the brand [SI Swimsuit] that promotes that.”