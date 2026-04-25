Sydney Sweeney and Olivia Dunne’s Stylish Crossover Is Leaving Fans Breathless

Olivia Dunne and Sydney Sweeney have teamed up for some campaign imagery that is sending fans into a frenzy. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, April 21, the 2025 SI Swimsuit model posed for a duo of photos clad in a garment from the Euphoria star’s lingerie brand, SYRN, and followers of both blonde beauties are super excited over the crossover.

In the first photograph, which was published by SYRN’s official account, Dunne leaned back against a bright pink Mini Moke while clad in a white tank top and jean shorts with a SYRN waistband peeking out from underneath. The 23-year-old LSU graduate had her face tilted up toward the sun with her eyes closed and accessorized with a white sheer scarf over part of her top. Dunne was photographed from behind in the second snapshot, which forewent the denim shorts to show off the Baywatch star’s SYRN undergarments.

“@livvydunne is festival ready in SYRN 🎡🏜️⭐️ who’s headed to Stagecoach this weekend?” read the brand’s caption.

“PLEASE LORD LET LIVVY AND SYDNEY COLLAB THE PEOPLE NEED IT,” one thrilled fan begged.

“I hope we get some photos of Syd and Olivia together at Stagecoach 🤞,” someone else noted.

“This is epic,” another user added.

“The collab everyone has been waiting for,” one follower stated.

“Is this a crossover episode!? 😱😍🥳,” an additional comment read.

“NO WAY OLIVIA X SYRN OMG!!!!” someone else gushed.

“So cute 😍💗,” another fan wrote.

When one fan inquired which undies Dunne was wearing in the carousel, the brand pointed them to the No Show High-Rise Short ($29), which is currently available in five different colorways. Part of SYRN’s Comfy Collection, the full-coverage shorts are made of a lightweight fabric made with seamless stretch, so they’re designed to move with you rather than dig in throughout the day.

Clearly a fan-favorite, the product has a 4.7 star rating from happy customers who applaud the garment for being “sexy and comfortable” as well as its contruction from “very stretchy, breathable” fabric.

Stagecoach, which began yesterday, Friday, April 24, arrives on the heels of Coachella, and the weekend-long festival in Indio, Calif., will include headliners like Lainey Wilson (tonight) and Post Malone (Sunday, April 25). And while only time will tell whether or not this campaign manifested Dunne and Sweeney linking up at the country music festival IRL, fans are clearly thrilled by the social media crossover.

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