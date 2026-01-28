Sydney Sweeney’s SYRN Line Features 4 Categories and These SI Swimsuit Snapshots Embody Each One
In case you missed it, actress Sydney Sweeney has officially entered the lingerie space. The 28-year-old Euphoria actress announced the launch of her brand, SYRN, yesterday, and the first drop officially went on sale at 12 p.m. ET today.
SYRN’s initial launch features four different collections—Seductress, Romantic, Playful and Comfy—born of Sweeney’s vision to “create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are,” she wrote on the brand’s official website, adding that SYRN is “our playground for self-expression.”
As of this afternoon, interested consumers can shop the Seductress collection, which features a plunge bra ($89), low-rise bikini ($29), lace halter bodysuit ($89), triangle bralette ($54) and more.
Fans could not be more hyped over Sweeney’s new brand, as her Instagram post announcing SYRN has received more than 1.9 million likes and thousands of comments as of press time.
“Take my money 🤍,” one person wrote.
“SETTING MY ALARM TO GET EVERYTHING,” someone else stated of today’s launch.
“❤️❤️ let’s go! ❤️❤️,” Lauren Sánchez Bezos cheered.
In honor of the brand’s launch, we’re throwing it back to a few SI Swimsuit Issue photographs that we think fit the Seductress, Romantic, Playful and Comfy mold perfectly.
Seductress: Kate Upton in Antarctica
Before she was named an SI Swimsuit legend, Upton traveled to Antarctica, where she posed for photographer Derek Kettela. It was 2013, and the now 33-year-old model was posing for the issue for the third year in a row. After her feature in the arctic tundra, Upton earned the cover of that year’s issue, marking her second consecutive time on the front of the annual magazine.
Romantic: Olivia Dunne in Portugal
Dunne’s 2024 photo shoot in Porto and the North, Portugal was romance personified. The styling for her sophomore brand feature included soft, feminine details in floral prints and pastel colors, like the delicate Andi Bagus two-piece pictured above.
Playful: Megan Fox in the Dominican Republic
The Jennifer’s Body actress landed the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue following her photo shoot in the Caribbean country. While on location in the Dominican Republic, Fox modeled this playful and sweet “Lick Me” baby tee by Agent Provocateur, which was one of her favorite looks from set.
Comfy: Kamie Crawford in St. Croix
Where swimwear is concerned, it doesn’t get more comfortable than a traditional one-piece. For her rookie feature in St. Croix, Crawford embraced a minimalist, stripped down aesthetic in this spaghetti strap number by Tropic of C.