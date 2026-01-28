Swimsuit

Sydney Sweeney’s SYRN Line Features 4 Categories and These SI Swimsuit Snapshots Embody Each One

Seductress, romantic, playful and comfy energy are no stranger to the annual issue.

Cara O’Bleness

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic.
In case you missed it, actress Sydney Sweeney has officially entered the lingerie space. The 28-year-old Euphoria actress announced the launch of her brand, SYRN, yesterday, and the first drop officially went on sale at 12 p.m. ET today.

SYRN’s initial launch features four different collections—Seductress, Romantic, Playful and Comfy—born of Sweeney’s vision to “create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are,” she wrote on the brand’s official website, adding that SYRN is “our playground for self-expression.”

As of this afternoon, interested consumers can shop the Seductress collection, which features a plunge bra ($89), low-rise bikini ($29), lace halter bodysuit ($89), triangle bralette ($54) and more.

Fans could not be more hyped over Sweeney’s new brand, as her Instagram post announcing SYRN has received more than 1.9 million likes and thousands of comments as of press time.

“Take my money 🤍,” one person wrote.

“SETTING MY ALARM TO GET EVERYTHING,” someone else stated of today’s launch.

“❤️❤️ let’s go! ❤️❤️,” Lauren Sánchez Bezos cheered.

In honor of the brand’s launch, we’re throwing it back to a few SI Swimsuit Issue photographs that we think fit the Seductress, Romantic, Playful and Comfy mold perfectly.

Seductress: Kate Upton in Antarctica

Kate Upton
Kate Upton was photographed in Antarctica by Derek Kettela. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Before she was named an SI Swimsuit legend, Upton traveled to Antarctica, where she posed for photographer Derek Kettela. It was 2013, and the now 33-year-old model was posing for the issue for the third year in a row. After her feature in the arctic tundra, Upton earned the cover of that year’s issue, marking her second consecutive time on the front of the annual magazine.

Romantic: Olivia Dunne in Portugal

Olivia Dunne is wearing a pink crochet bikini in Portugal.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Dunne’s 2024 photo shoot in Porto and the North, Portugal was romance personified. The styling for her sophomore brand feature included soft, feminine details in floral prints and pastel colors, like the delicate Andi Bagus two-piece pictured above.

Playful: Megan Fox in the Dominican Republic

Megan Fox
Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Top: Agent Provocateur. Swim Bottoms: GCDS. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

The Jennifer’s Body actress landed the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue following her photo shoot in the Caribbean country. While on location in the Dominican Republic, Fox modeled this playful and sweet “Lick Me” baby tee by Agent Provocateur, which was one of her favorite looks from set.

Comfy: Kamie Crawford in St. Croix

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Necklaces by Child of Wild and Eklexic. / Derek Kettela

Where swimwear is concerned, it doesn’t get more comfortable than a traditional one-piece. For her rookie feature in St. Croix, Crawford embraced a minimalist, stripped down aesthetic in this spaghetti strap number by Tropic of C.

