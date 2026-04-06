Sydney Sweeney Styles Pink Lace Tee From Her SYRN Line With Denim for Spring

Who says lingerie has to be reserved for your eyes only? Certainly not Sydney Sweeney, who provided not one but two glimpses at how she styles pieces from her own brand, SYRN, in her latest Instagram dump.

In a carousel posted to the platform on Saturday, April 4, the Eurphoria star shared what she’s been up to lately, from horseback riding to attending the 41st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The 28-year-old actress also recently enjoyed some time with her beloved pup, Tank, costar Leo Woodall and pal Kaylee McGregor, as evidenced in various snapshots.

Sweeney also shared two frames that starred pieces from her lingerie brand, SYRN, which The Housemaid star launched in January. In the 12th slide of her post, the actress modeled a lace crop top from the line, which she styled casually with a pair of loose-fitting denim with a hole in one knee.

SYRN

This lace crop top tee, which is also available in cream and black, is composed of gorgeous, delicate lace, and the unlined garment features a high neck and an open back. In addition to the lace tee, it appears that the SYRN founder paired her top with the coordinating Sweet Cheeks Mid Rise Cheeky Hipster ($22) peeking out from the waistband of her jeans.

A few slides later, Sweeney showcased a few more items from SYRN’s “Romantic” collection, mixed with pieces from the “Playful” one, proving just how well everything works for a crossover mix and match moment. She wore SYRN’s Forget Me Not Unlined Balconette Bra ($59) in the “Pillow Fight/Blue Sky” colorway underneath the brand’s Better On You Unisex Button-Down Shirt ($89) with the Booty Call Unisex Knit Boxer ($29) partially visible underneath a pair of denim.

“still not sure about these dumps but here we go,” Sweeney captioned the selects she shared with her 26.1 million followers.

“so slide 12 is insane ❤️‍🔥,” the official SYRN account replied in the comments section.

“Cutesy-est girl 💐💫🤍,” someone else added.

Meanwhile, others piped in to call out Sweeney’s visit to Portugal, which was represented throughout several slides, including her visit to Libson for a soccer matchup between Sporting CP and GD Estoril Praia.

“That fifth pic 🤯 Amazing to have you here 💚,” the official Sporting CP account wrote, calling out Sweeney’s pic alongside the team’s mascot, Jubas.

“hope you had the best time in portugal 🇵🇹❤️,” one comment read.

“Major Portugal fomo,” actress Georgie Flores added.

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