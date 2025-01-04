Sydney Sweeney Looks Cool As Ever Lounging on a Jet Ski in an Itty Bitty Brown Swimsuit
Sydney Sweeney will continue to break the internet with her phenomenal Instagram content in 2025. The actress kicked off the new year with a fabulous, glamorous photo dump sharing bits and pieces of her tropical holiday getaway. In the cover snap, the 27-year-old proved she has truly mastered the art of lounging and looking good while doing so. She effortlessly draped herself across a bright blue jet ski, turning the serene waterscape into her personal runway, and flaunting her curves into the sleek contours of the vehicle.
The Euphoria and White Lotus star donned a cute, flattering chocolate brown bikini from MIKOH By Oleema and Kalani Miller and showed off her sculpted abs, toned arms and legs and sun-kissed vacation glow. Sweeney accessorized with sleek black sunglasses and held her head up with one hand while the other gently rested on her hip.
MIKOH Bosa Top, $124 and Pacifica Bottom, $124 in “Kombu” (shop.mikoh.com)
“the last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite,” the Washington native captioned the carousel shared with her 23.2 million Instagram followers. She included tons of pics with her close friends, celebrating the new year, partying it up, dancing the night away and even tossed in a wholesome video of her performing karaoke to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”
In one gorgeous, sultry mirror selfie, she looked absolutely ethereal in the cream-colored drapey Lioness Soho Mini Dress, $78. In the final snap, the Madame Web actress shared a sweet kiss with fiancé Jonathan Davino as he held her waist and thigh and dipped her backward. Her honey-brown locks were naturally tousled and wavy from the beachy air in all the snaps, and she opted for minimal makeup reminding everyone of her flawless face card.
“A truly iconic year! 💕🎉,” skincare brand Laneige, for which Sweeney has been the face of for years, commented.
The Fifty-Fifty Films founder launched her production company in 2020, which is set to produce the upcoming HBO series The Players Table in which Sweeney stars alongside singer Halsey. She also landed an executive producer title and on-screen lead role in the 2024 rom-com Anyone But You and the psychological horror film Immaculate.
“I put a lot of work into what I do. I would never want to have my name or company just slapped on something because I want it slapped on. I will be doing the heavy lifting,” the Armani Beauty and Miu Miu ambassador said, adding that she prioritizes working with collaborating with authors and creatives whose works have yet to make their way to the big screen. “Being able to make a dream of theirs that they didn’t think was possible for years and years happen, is amazing — to never put a limit to what their capabilities are because they’re female, or their age, or their background. I’m a big advocate for making sure everybody’s voice is heard.”
Up next, Sweeney is set to star in a biopic about the life of boxer Christy Martin.