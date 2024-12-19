Sydney Sweeney Is a Rainy Day Babe With Sweater Unzipped and Nothing Underneath
Sydney Sweeney proved that rainy days in New York City can still bring the heat. The Euphoria star embraced the moody weather in ultimate cozy-girl style, standing on a balcony with a fogged-up window behind her and miles and miles of gray skies. She donned an oversized brown and beige Miu Miu cashmere cardigan sweater ($7500), left daringly unzipped, with nothing underneath.
The 27-year-old completed the look with low-rise dark blue denim jeans, chunky white sneakers and the mini Miu Miu Aventure nappa leather top-handle bag ($3,050). The Euphoria and White Lotus star, who has been a brand ambassador for and face of the luxury fashion house since 2022, bare her chest, tiny waist and sculpted abs as she showed off the purse, covered in cute dangly charms, from a variety of angles. Her long blonde locks were loose, tousled and straight and she opted for a super natural glam moment including feathered brows, rosy cheeks, wispy lashes and a glossy neutral lip.
“rain rain go away,” the Washington native playfully captioned the carousel shared with her 2.3 million followers on Dec. 18.
“It’s 68 degrees, and there’s a 30% chance that it’s already raining,” Glen Oropeza commented, quoting an iconic line from Mean Girls, and Sweeney replied: “man should’ve gone to you for the caption haha.”
“I just choked on my bagel,” Arian Saldana added.
“Dear Santa: this,” Nick Russo wished.
“Love the brown moment🤎,” Stephanie Valentine noted.
Today, Sweeney is the founder of production company Fifty-Fifty Films, and while she loves acting and will continue to do so—she‘s set to play the lead role in an upcoming biopic about the life of boxer Christy Martin—she’s excited to do some work behind the camera going forward. Anyone But You, the major box office hit and viral rom-com, which she starred in alongside Glen Powell and released in February, was her first project as an executive producer. And, with the amount of box office records the film broke and publicity it generated, it‘s safe to say Sweeney has been successful so far. She also produced and acted in the horror film Immaculate, which was released in March.
“She’s a total renaissance woman,” Powell, 36 told Glamour. “I’ve never met someone who has an aptitude for so much. But the thing that really makes her a movie star is that she’s able to effortlessly move through this world and be convincing in all these different things but also maintain her humanity. I think people feel that onscreen. Everybody knows she’s talented and magnetic and beautiful, and all those things, but I think her heart’s going to be what takes her the distance.”