Sydney Sweeney’s Stagecoach Weekend Also Included This Edgy Leather Cowgirl Look
Sydney Sweeney treated Stagecoach like a rodeo fashion runway, and we’re all here for it!
The Euphoria star took a break from filming the highly anticipated third season this past weekend to attend “country music’s biggest party,” Stagecoach 2025, with a few of her famous friends—and the many adorable outfits she shared with her 24.9 million Instagram followers certainly helped put the ol’ “Yee” in “Haw.”
Several of the snapshots included a gorgeous tan corset and lacy, feminine one-piece look, which she wore for one part of the weekend, but this photo set also featured a brand new look worn by the actress, which she hadn’t posted yet. Trading in the ethereal cream ensemble for an all-black leather moment, Sweeney sported an oversized black leather jacket with various shiny silver zippers glinting all over, black shorts, black rectangular sunglasses and black cowboy boots.
Her long blonde locks were parted down the middle, let down in a carefree natural wave on her shoulders, a perfect contrast to the otherwise dark ensemble. For makeup, the actress opted for a barely there, natural look with clear skin, strong eyebrows and pink lips.
The photo set also showcased a secret star in her new pup, Sully Bear, who honestly looks like a stuffed animal come to life in every picture she posts of him. With the caption of the photo set reading, “sully’s first stagecoach :),” it’s clear who was really running the show (and also, apparently, flying the plane)—like, that’s one seriously talented puppy. I hope the dog from Air Bud is on the phone with their agent right now.
While Sweeney hung out with many famous friends during the festival—including Paris Hilton, Lizzo and Kyle Richards, just to name a few—one particular celebrity sighting that has since gone viral on TikTok was that of Sweeney dancing the night away with fellow actor and The Housemaid co-star, Brandon Sklenar.
Per E! News, the pair were spotted and filmed by fans in the crowd together during Creed’s performance, despite appearing to try and keep things low-key, with Sklenar sporting a hoodie and jacket combo. This outing comes a few weeks after Sweeney ended her two-year engagement to Jonathan Davino, whom she’d been dating since 2018. Sklenar is currently dating personal trainer Courtney Salviolo, with the two recently seen together on the red carpet for 1923’s second season.
The pair’s aforementioned film, The Housemaid, is an upcoming psychological thriller based on the 2022 bestselling Freida McFadden novel of the same name. It wrapped filming back in March and is slated to be released on Christmas Day, with the first sneak peek revealed at CinemaCon 2025.
“I’m a big book lover, I love reading books. The Housemaid was everywhere—Amazon and all over TikTok. I read all three [books] in one week,” Sweeney said of the role per Deadline, adding, “I love when there’s so much unexpected twists and turns and the characters are flawed and you love them at the same time. You question your own morals.”