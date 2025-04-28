Swimsuit

Sydney Sweeney Steals the Show in Head-Turning Corset and Mini Shorts at Stagecoach

The actress flaunted her figure and impeccable fashion sense this weekend.

Sydney Sweeney proved once again she’s the ultimate fashion chameleon with her latest look at Stagecoach. The Euphoria star turned heads in a show-stopping outfit that perfectly blended country charm with Y2K glamour.

She flaunted her slim, sculpted figure in a cute, feminine white romper featuring puff sleeves, a daring adjustable off-the-shoulder neckline and flirty cottagecore-inspired ruffled details. The micro ensemble ended in barely-there bloomers—a major rising festival season trend for 2025.

The Laneige and Armani Beauty ambassador added her own edgy twist by layering a nude corseted bodice over the romper, cinching her waist to perfection and giving the sweet look a bold, structured edge. The White Lotus alum accessorized with thin cat-eye wire-rim sunglasses and served legs for days in short beige cowboy boots. Styled by her longtime collaborator Molly Dickson, the ensemble was the perfect blend of playful, romantic and seriously head-turning.

With her long, tousled blonde locks styled into soft beachy waves—accented by a few strands delicately pinned back—and her ultra-radiant glam, the 27-year-old once again proved she can nail any vibe.

The Washington native posed alongside none other than Paris Hilton, who embraced the festival spirit in her signature playful style, wearing a glamorous bedazzled pink spacecore-inspired custom ensemble from THE BLONDS, complete with chaps and bell-bottoms.

“Pulled up with the hottest crew 🤠💖@Stagecoach will never be the same! Loved #Sliving with you all ✨#Stagecoach2025#IconsOnly,” the DJ and internet personality captioned a photo dump of the festival. Lizzo, Benny Blanco, Kyle Richards and more A-listers were featured in the carousel.

The Fifty-Fifty Films cofounder, who released the viral, record-breaking rom-com Anyone But You and the horror-mystery Immaculate under her production banner, is fresh off a string of internet-breaking Instagram moments. Sweeney, who recently added a new puppy, Sully Bear, to her family, continues to cement herself not only as a red carpet regular but also as a certified style icon in every setting.

Last year, she wrapped filming on two major projects: The Housemaid, alongside Brandon Sklenar and Amanda Seyfried, and an upcoming biopic chronicling the life of legendary boxer Christy Martin.

Reflecting on her experience working on these films, Sweeney shared, “I’ve been really lucky [that] most of the recent projects that I’ve been in in the last five or six years [were] with filmmakers who were collaborative. It’s a really amazing place to be.”

Ananya Panchal
