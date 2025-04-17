First Photos of Sydney Sweeney on ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Set Might Spoil Major Storyline
It’s been just over three years since season 2 of HBO’s hit show Euphoria premiered, and fans have been left to wonder what’s next for the characters ever since; however, a recently captured behind the scenes clip of Sydney Sweeney may give viewers one serious hint.
The end of season 2 saw the students of East Highland somewhat scattered, with Sweeney’s character, Cassie Howard, in quite the pickle, having just physically fought her former best friend, Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), in front of the entire school after her secret relationship with Maddy’s ex-boyfriend and the absolute worst character on TV (I said what I said), Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), was discovered, effectively ostrasizing her from her friend group.
Given the ominous final moments of the season, consisting of Maddy simply warning Cassie about Nate’s nature, it was unclear what would await Cassie in season 3, but a photo and clip shared on X earlier this week seemed to hint at her direction. In the post, Sweeney could be seen sporting—and hold onto your metaphorical hats for this one—a stunning sleeveless white gown and veil, walking down the aisle at a crowded-looking wedding ceremony.
You can check out the post here!
The footage also included a quick shot of who appeared to be Alanna Ubach, who plays Cassie’s mom, Suze Howard, in the show, wearing a glittering red gown with serious “mother of the bride” vibes. A couple of eagle-eyed fans also noted that you can see a “C” and “N” printed on the aisle runner, presumably standing for Cassie and Nate.
This comes after comments from the show’s lead, Zendaya, confirmed there’ll be a time jump between seasons 2 and 3, with Zendaya stating, “It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world.”
In the years since season 2’s airing, Sweeney has easily become on of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses, starring in everything from blockbuster romantic comedies like 2023’s Anyone But You, some superhero faire like 2024’s Madame Web and even smaller horror projects like 2024’s Immaculate, so it’ll be interesting to see the star step back into her role on the show responsible for so much of her star power after being away for so long.
And naturally, fans of the series had all kinds of reactions to this shocking development, sharing their feelings in the responses under the post on X:
“it’s got to be a scene where she’s dreaming because no [...] way,” one fan exclaimed.
“Honestly they would be a cute couple if Nate wasn’t the way he is,” another comment read.
“i hope maddy gets a better life and a better man than nate,” another commenter noted.
Euphoria season 3 is expected to premiere sometime in 2026.