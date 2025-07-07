These Summer Shoes and Bags Are This Season’s Hottest Accessories
When it comes to summer accessories, we love a bag and a great shoe. After all, a tote, shoulder bag or crossbody is an excellent way to accent your swimwear, as is the perfect sandal or wedge.
During Swim Week, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show was the main event, but the SI Swimsuit Beach Club and Apres Swimsuit Pool Party were the places to see and be seen at the W South Beach in late May. And while Swim Week has long since wrapped, the fashion inspo lives on forever, thanks to SI Swimsuit’s official Swim Week partners, including Vince Camuto.
The premium footwear and accessories brand helped outfit models in the season’s chicest sandals, bags and sunglasses while they were in the Sunshine State, and you can shop a few of our favorites for summer here.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Felix Top Handle Bag, $94.99 (vincecamuto.com)
This sunny yellow purse is small enough to hold just your cell phone and a few other items, like a lip gloss and sunnies. We love the combination of the faux leather exterior and the golden hardware.
Mirna Shoulder Bag, $109.99 (vincecamuto.com)
This creamsicle-colored shoulder bag features ruching and a cute braided handle for some added interest.
Farin Crossbody Bag, $154.99 (vincecamuto.com)
A purse large enough to hold all of the essentials, we love that this bag has a removable strap, so you can either wear it over your shoulder, as a crossbody or a handbag.
Espen Crossbody Bag, $159.99 (vincecamuto.com)
This bright crossbody simply screams “summer” and pairs wonderfully with casual ensembles.
Ezrah Crossbody Bag, $179.99 (vincecamuto.com)
A straw bag is always a great summertime go-to, and we guarantee you’ll continue to reach for this one for many summers to come.
Bendsen Wedge Sandal, $79.99 (vincecamuto.com)
Give your outfit (and your height!) a lift with these darling wedges, which pair perfectly with a summery maxi skirt.
Lory Kitten Heel Sandal, $84.99 (vincecamuto.com)
These strappy heeled sandals are available in several different colors, but the lemon yellow hue is ideal for the summer season.
Lina Kitten Heel Sandal, $84.99 (vincecamuto.com)
Slip on these versatile sandals with a number of different outfits this season—they can be dressed up or down, so you’ll wear them often.